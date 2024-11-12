Canada: Brampton Triveni Mandir Cancels Event Amid Threat Of Violent Protests By SFJ Terrorist Pannun

Amid growing concerns over the safety of Hindu community gatherings in Canada, Brampton’s Triveni Mandir and Community Centre announced the cancellation of a life certificate event scheduled for November 17. The decision follows a violent pro-Khalistani demonstration on November 3, where protesters attacked devotees outside a nearby temple, including women and children. In a statement, the Brampton Triveni Mandir highlighted an “extremely high and imminent threat level of violent protests” as the reason for the event’s cancellation, based on intelligence received from Peel Regional Police.

A Community Event Canceled Due to Security Threats

The Brampton Triveni Mandir was set to host a life certificate camp organized by the Indian Consulate. However, heightened security risks forced a change in plans. An open letter from the temple explained the rationale, pointing to official police intelligence warning of imminent threats from protests, potentially endangering temple visitors and local residents.

In its statement, the temple said, “Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests.”

Following this advisory, temple officials made the difficult decision to cancel, apologizing to community members who relied on the event for official documentation. “On the advice of Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, we must make the appropriate decision to cancel to ensure the safety of Brampton Triveni Mandir devotees, community visitors, and the general public,” the statement continued.

Planned Temple Protests

The cancellation comes after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), publicly announced targeted actions against Hindu temples. In an alarming statement, Pannun said that SFJ would focus on Indian diplomats at temples on November 16 and 17, marking the Triveni Mandir in Brampton and the Kalibari Mandir in Mississauga as specific targets. Pannun claimed the group would “shake the foundations of Ayodhya” and criticized Canadian authorities, alleging that Indian diplomats are responsible for espionage against Canadian Sikhs.

The heightened threat has sparked concern within the local Hindu community. Temple representatives called on Peel Police to take protective action, emphasizing the need for stronger security to allow Hindu Canadians to worship safely.

Escalating Concerns for Community Safety

The recent incident at Brampton’s Hindu Sabha Temple has amplified fears among Hindu Canadians. On November 3, an Indian consular camp held at the temple was disrupted by pro-Khalistani protesters, who clashed with attendees and security personnel. Videos circulated widely on social media captured chaotic scenes of physical confrontations, with individuals using flagpoles as weapons on the temple grounds. This incident drew condemnation from both Canadian and Indian leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grave concern, calling the attack on the Hindu temple a “deliberate” and “cowardly” act meant to intimidate the Indian diaspora. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Modi stated on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the violence, asserting that every Canadian has the right to worship freely and safely. In response to the unrest, the Consulate General of India in Toronto canceled several planned consular camps across Canada, citing an inability to guarantee the necessary security measures.

Growing Anxiety Among Hindu Canadians

The Brampton Triveni Mandir, an important religious and community center for Hindu Canadians, expressed regret over the cancellation and concern for the safety of its devotees. “We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada,” the statement read. The temple urged authorities to address the ongoing threats and called for security measures to safeguard worshippers and community members.

The consular camps, such as the one originally planned for November 17, provide vital services, including life certificate renewals for Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs. These documents are essential for accessing a range of official benefits. However, pro-Khalistani activists like Pannun have publicly disparaged such initiatives. Referring to the cancellation of events as a “victory for Pro Khalistan Sikhs,” Pannun claimed that these consular camps are “not life certificate camps but death certificate camps” and even urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to close Indian consulates permanently.