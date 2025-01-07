On January 7, 2025, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar held his final press briefing as the head of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to announce the schedule for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This occasion also marked his reflection on his tenure and plans for retirement.

Delhi Assembly Election Schedule Announced

CEC Rajiv Kumar announced that the Delhi Assembly elections for all 70 seats will take place on February 5, 2025, in a single-phase election. The counting of votes will be conducted three days later on February 8, 2025. This announcement is part of his last official duties as CEC before his retirement.

The upcoming election, which is of significant importance to the political landscape of Delhi, will see voters participating in a streamlined electoral process. Kumar’s last press conference was marked by clear instructions on the entire electoral procedure, ensuring all parties and voters are well-informed.

After addressing the key issue of election scheduling, CEC Kumar was asked about his retirement plans. Responding with candor, Kumar stated that he intends to take a break from public life and “detoxify” for a few months following his retirement. He mentioned, “I have worked at very high-stakes places for the last 13-15 years, I’ll detoxify myself for 4-5 months, go to the deep Himalayas, and go away from the public eye. I deserve some solitude.” Kumar also shared that after his period of rest, he planned to devote himself to charity work.

This decision comes as a natural course after his long tenure in the Election Commission, where he has been instrumental in overseeing elections in India, an immense responsibility with high stakes and political sensitivities.

Addressing Concerns Over India’s Electoral Integrity

In his last press briefing, Rajiv Kumar also took the opportunity to address and clarify several concerns raised by critics and opposition parties regarding India’s electoral process. These concerns included:

Wrongful additions or deletions in the electoral roll

Manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)

Increased voter turnout from 5 pm onwards

Mismatch between votes polled and counted in some constituencies

Slowdown in the counting process

Changes to rules restricting transparency

CEC Kumar provided a point-by-point rebuttal, reiterating the transparency and integrity of the electoral process. He stressed that the Election Commission follows strict guidelines for every stage of the electoral process, from handling the electoral rolls to the management of voting machines, all of which are shared with political parties in advance. He particularly highlighted that Form 20, detailing the election results, is distributed to all candidates to ensure transparency in the counting process.

Despite the scrutiny, Kumar stood firm in his defense of India’s election system. He addressed accusations regarding vote tampering and manipulation, emphasizing that the election process is not only thorough but also highly transparent. He made it clear that every aspect of the electoral process is meticulously monitored, and no evidence has ever been found to suggest tampering with votes or EVMs.

“Our process is not only thorough but also transparent. Form 20, which contains the exact details of winners and losers, is handed over to all candidates,” Kumar said, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to upholding the integrity of elections.

Election Commission Faces Scrutiny and Calls for Accountability

While the Election Commission continues to defend its practices, opposition parties have increasingly called for greater accountability and transparency in the process. There have been demands for the counting of all Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, a measure aimed at bolstering the confidence of the electorate in the system.

Despite these demands, Kumar’s press briefing aimed to assure the public and political parties that the election system remains transparent and well-regulated, maintaining the faith of voters in India’s democratic processes.

Rajiv Kumar’s tenure as the Chief Election Commissioner will be remembered for his leadership in overseeing several crucial elections, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. His plans to “detoxify” and retreat to solitude after his retirement reflect a well-deserved break following years of high-pressure responsibilities. As he hands over the reins of the Election Commission, Kumar’s legacy will remain one of trust, transparency, and the strengthening of India’s democratic processes.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Election Commission under Kumar’s guidance has prepared for another smooth electoral process, with the promise of upholding democratic values and ensuring fairness for all.

