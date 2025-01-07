Centre Allocates Site For Pranab Mukherjee Memorial; Former President’s Daughter Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi

The Narendra Modi-led government has announced the creation of a designated site for a memorial honoring former President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtriya Smriti complex, part of the Rajghat precinct in New Delhi. The decision, conveyed through an official letter, recognizes the legacy of the late statesman, who served as the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Honoring a Distinguished Legacy

Pranab Mukherjee, awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, passed away in 2020 at the age of 84. Known for his remarkable contributions to Indian politics, his tenure as President was marked by his wisdom and commitment to the nation. The creation of the memorial was warmly welcomed by his daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee.

Sharmistha expressed her gratitude on social media, stating, “Called on PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks & gratitude from the core of my heart for his government’s decision to create a memorial for Baba. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM.” She added that her father always believed that honors should be offered, not asked for.

Controversy Over Past Memorials and State Honors

Sharmistha Mukherjee recently criticized the Congress party for its handling of state honors for former leaders. She highlighted the absence of a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to condole the death of her father, contrasting it with the party’s actions during the passing of former President K. R. Narayanan.

“When Baba passed away, Congress didn’t even bother to call CWC for a condolence meeting. A senior leader told me it’s not done for Presidents. That’s utter rubbish as I learned later from Baba’s diaries,” she said. Sharmistha also accused the Congress of institutional memory loss and questioned its commitment to preserving traditions.

Her comments came amidst criticism from the Congress over the BJP-led government’s decision to hold former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat, which the opposition labeled as an “insult.”

A Grateful Gesture Amid Political Debates

The decision to establish a memorial for Pranab Mukherjee has been described as a gesture of respect transcending political affiliations. Sharmistha Mukherjee noted, “It doesn’t affect Baba where he is now—beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy.”

The memorial at Rashtriya Smriti will stand as a tribute to Mukherjee’s contributions to the nation, serving as a symbol of his enduring legacy for future generations.

Read More : Union Government Approves National Memorial For Pranab Mukherjee