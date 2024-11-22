Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Centre Deploys 90 More CAPF Companies In Manipur As State Struggles Amid Ongoing Violence

Manipur to receive 90 additional CAPF companies as ethnic violence claims 258 lives. Security efforts intensify with arrests, weapon recoveries, and measures to restore peace.

Centre Deploys 90 More CAPF Companies In Manipur As State Struggles Amid Ongoing Violence

The Indian government sanctioned deploying 90 additional companies of the CAPF to Manipur in order to heighten efforts to bring about stability in the violence-torn state. This would be over and above the 198 companies already there.

Manipur’s state security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, highlighted the dire consequences of the ongoing ethnic violence, which has claimed 258 lives since May last year. Addressing the media, Singh detailed the comprehensive security measures being implemented.

Today, we had a security review meeting to ascertain the situation in all the districts and Imphal city,” said Singh. “The meeting included officials from the Army, the police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP. We are addressing challenges collaboratively to maintain law and order,” he added.

Singh confirmed that reinforcements are already reaching the state. “We are getting an additional 90 companies deployed, over and above the 198 already here. Out of these, 70 companies have already reached Imphal,” he stated.

Arrests And Recovery Of Looted Weapons

In a breakthrough, the authorities have arrested 32 people who were involved in acts of vandalism and arson against the properties of ministers and MLAs. Besides this, approximately 3,000 looted weapons have been recovered, an indication that violence is being curtailed and order restored.

CM N Biren Singh Condemns Acts Of Arson

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called recent attacks on government properties amidst protests on November 16 as “sickening”. He stated that CCTV footage has identified the suspects whose looting and burning ministers and MLAs residences were and process of putting them into the court is under his administration.

“In the name of democratic movements, some groups have looted and burned residences of ministers and MLAs. I feel ashamed to admit that such incidents are occurring in Manipur,” Singh remarked.

The CM continued highlighting the intensity of the situation, crediting the CRPF for averted mass killings during an attack on Jiribam. “If the CRPF had not acted sharply, killing 10 or 11 militants, nearly 100 civilians could have been killed on November 11. The attackers were targeting a relief camp in Borobekra and a police station,” he said.

Security Measures Stiffened

The deployment of more CAPF companies in Manipur emphasizes the government’s intent to curb the violence. Arrests and recovery of weapons clearly point out the positive growth. However, there are many times when people witness things that merely wipe away their dream of a peaceful society.

MUST READ | Ahead Of Election Results, Congress Appoints Observers For Maharashtra And Jharkhand

Filed under

MANIPUR Manipur Security Updates manipur violence n biren singh
Advertisement

Also Read

Cold Shoulder? Body Language Reveals Growing Tension Between Musk And Trump

Cold Shoulder? Body Language Reveals Growing Tension Between Musk And Trump

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s...

Manipur: Last Rites Held For Victims Of Jiribam Violence As Families Demand Justice

Manipur: Last Rites Held For Victims Of Jiribam Violence As Families Demand Justice

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

What Is Moana Based On And Where Is Moana From? Everything Answered

What Is Moana Based On And Where Is Moana From? Everything Answered

Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy with Husband Mufti Anas Saiyad

Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy with Husband Mufti Anas Saiyad

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox