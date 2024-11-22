Centre Deploys 90 More CAPF Companies In Manipur As State Struggles Amid Ongoing Violence

The Indian government sanctioned deploying 90 additional companies of the CAPF to Manipur in order to heighten efforts to bring about stability in the violence-torn state. This would be over and above the 198 companies already there.

Manipur’s state security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, highlighted the dire consequences of the ongoing ethnic violence, which has claimed 258 lives since May last year. Addressing the media, Singh detailed the comprehensive security measures being implemented.

Today, we had a security review meeting to ascertain the situation in all the districts and Imphal city,” said Singh. “The meeting included officials from the Army, the police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP. We are addressing challenges collaboratively to maintain law and order,” he added.

Singh confirmed that reinforcements are already reaching the state. “We are getting an additional 90 companies deployed, over and above the 198 already here. Out of these, 70 companies have already reached Imphal,” he stated.

Arrests And Recovery Of Looted Weapons

In a breakthrough, the authorities have arrested 32 people who were involved in acts of vandalism and arson against the properties of ministers and MLAs. Besides this, approximately 3,000 looted weapons have been recovered, an indication that violence is being curtailed and order restored.

CM N Biren Singh Condemns Acts Of Arson

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called recent attacks on government properties amidst protests on November 16 as “sickening”. He stated that CCTV footage has identified the suspects whose looting and burning ministers and MLAs residences were and process of putting them into the court is under his administration.

“In the name of democratic movements, some groups have looted and burned residences of ministers and MLAs. I feel ashamed to admit that such incidents are occurring in Manipur,” Singh remarked.

The CM continued highlighting the intensity of the situation, crediting the CRPF for averted mass killings during an attack on Jiribam. “If the CRPF had not acted sharply, killing 10 or 11 militants, nearly 100 civilians could have been killed on November 11. The attackers were targeting a relief camp in Borobekra and a police station,” he said.

Security Measures Stiffened

The deployment of more CAPF companies in Manipur emphasizes the government’s intent to curb the violence. Arrests and recovery of weapons clearly point out the positive growth. However, there are many times when people witness things that merely wipe away their dream of a peaceful society.

