Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Chattisgarh: Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Was Murdered By Cousins, Says Police

Mukesh had exposed widespread corruption in road construction contracts, prompting an investigation into his cousin Suresh's business dealing.

Chattisgarh: Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Was Murdered By Cousins, Says Police

A 32-year-old independent journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was brutally murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division. Investigation revealed that he was killed by his own cousins.

Mukesh, known for his fearless reporting was last seen on January 1, leaving his home in Bijapur’s Pujari Para.

His brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, filed a missing person’s complaint the next day, tracing Mukesh’s last phone location to a barn in Chhatan Para Basti owned by one of his cousins, contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

Inquiries about the premises uncovered 17 worker rooms locked and a newly cemented septic tank. Suresh insisted that the construction was routine work, but the story sounded suspicious.

Why was he killed?

Mukesh, whose investigative reporting on corruption in road construction contracts had stirred local authorities and allegedly affected members of his family, was found buried in a cemented septic tank.

Mukesh’s last phone calls and the CCTV footage disclosed a sequence of actions that pointed fingers at his cousins, Suresh, Ritesh, and Dinesh Chandrakar, and their supervisor Mahendra Ramteke for a well-thought-out conspiracy.

According to the SIT, the murder was premeditated. Mukesh had exposed widespread corruption in road construction contracts linked to his cousins. The exposé prompted an investigation into Suresh’s business dealings, enraging him and his brothers.

On January 1, Mukesh was tricked by Ritesh to a barn under the pretext of having dinner. Once in the barn, Mukesh was beaten with an iron rod, strangled, and stabbed. Then he was hidden in a septic tank, and the conspirators sealed it in haste, making it a proof-hardening one. The mobile phones of Mukesh were broken and thrown into the Tumnar River to clear the digital records.

Dinesh confessed before interrogations that he had helped in the killing and had covered up the whole murder. Ritesh was arrested later with the help of Telangana and Maharashtra police from Raipur airport, and Suresh was arrested in Hyderabad.

The SIT utilized sophisticated technological equipment, involving artificial intelligence, open-source intelligence (OSINT), and deleted data analysis during call record screening.

They replayed the scene of the crime twice to try and authenticate statements given in custody, which in fact helped reveal critical evidence for investigation, particularly the murder instrument and blood-smeared attires.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Directs Takedown Of Deepfake Videos Featuring Medanta’s Dr Naresh Trehan

Filed under

Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Murder

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

Meerut: Couple, Three Daughters Found Dead, Police Suspects Murder

Meerut: Couple, Three Daughters Found Dead, Police Suspects Murder

Russian Asked If Ready At Rs 6,000, YouTuber Confronts Eve Teasing With His Wife In Udaipur

Russian Asked If Ready At Rs 6,000, YouTuber Confronts Eve Teasing With His Wife In...

Taliban Asks India To Issue Visas For Afghans Students, Businessman After High-Level Meeting

Taliban Asks India To Issue Visas For Afghans Students, Businessman After High-Level Meeting

Happy World Hindi Day, Know Its Origin And Its Significance

Happy World Hindi Day, Know Its Origin And Its Significance

Entertainment

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox