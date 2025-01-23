Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Chhaava trailer sparks heated debate as fans call it “goosebumps-inducing,” while others label it “overrated.” Starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the film explores Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s story.

The highly-awaited trailer of Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, premiered on January 22, igniting massive excitement among fans and netizens. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, focusing on the fierce conflict between the Maratha and Mughal empires.

Fans took to social media to share their reviews, with many applauding Kaushal’s powerful portrayal of the Maratha leader. One fan wrote, “Chhaava Trailer Review: Excellent Trailer! Bhaisahab Vicky Kaushal Asli Dum To Trailer Me Iss Shaqs Ne Lagaya H! Movie kaafi better nikalne wali hai! Trailer Ne Phaad Diya Ab Film Ki Baari!”

Chhaava Trailer Review:- Excellent Trailer! Bhaisahab Vicky Kaushal Asli Dum To Trailer Me Iss Shaqs Ne Lagaya H! Movie kaafi better nikalne wali hai! Trailer Ne Phaad Diya Ab Film Ki Baari! #ChhaavaTrailerOutNow #Chhaava #ChhaavaTrailer #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/Rh1YUHjkQ4 — Tabish Ansari (@TabishA) January 23, 2025

Another enthusiast exclaimed, “Man, what a trailer! The visuals, action scenes, dialogues, and that rage of Vicky Kaushal—just pure goosebumps. As a Marathi, what more can we ask for? My plan is fixed now.”

Man, man, what a trailer!🤯 The visuals, action scenes, dialogues, and that rage of Vicky Kaushal—just pure goosebumps.🔥🔥🥹

And being marathi what more can we ask for. What do you think about the trailer? My plan is fixed now.#Chhaava pic.twitter.com/l51WY1DIvy — 👑 (@Aghau_Kart) January 22, 2025

Adding to the praise, a viewer shared, “I had goosebumps after watching the Chhaava trailer! With its unadulterated emotions, breathtaking imagery, and heavenly glimpses of Lord Shiv, Ram, and Hanuman, Vicky Kaushal’s tribute to an unsung hero will make you feel proud and happy. History buffs must watch!”

I had goosebumps after watching the Chhaava trailer! With its unadulterated emotions, breathtaking imagery, and heavenly glimpses of Lord Shiv, Ram, and Hanuman, Vicky Kaushal’s tribute to an unsung hero will make you feel proud and happy. History buffs must watch! 🙌✨#Chhaava pic.twitter.com/6g5frhzRWJ — Aman Negi#TFC (@9900arya) January 22, 2025

The reactions did not stop there, as Akshaye Khanna’s performance as Aurangzeb became another highlight. Social media users showered appreciation, with one fan posting, “Akshaye Khanna’s intensity is going to leave us spellbound!” Another described him as delivering a “promising performance” in the trailer, accompanied by multiple heart and fire emojis.



Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays a Maratha queen, also garnered significant praise for her role, adding further anticipation for the film’s release. A fan tweeted, “Yesubai seems like Rashu will make everyone emotional with her performance in this film. That innocence, love, and pain in her eyes.”

Yesubai❤️seems like rashu will make everyone emotional 🥺with her performance ❤️❤️ in this film ❤️that innocence , love and pain in her eyes 🥺❤️ @iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna#chhhaava pic.twitter.com/J7VSwrQLeI — Rushiee my heart🫅❤️ (@rashmika_girllv) January 22, 2025

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Chhaava is set to release worldwide on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025. The film promises an engaging historical narrative with stunning visuals, emotionally gripping performances, and a tribute to India’s rich history.

