Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Chhaava trailer sparks heated debate as fans call it “goosebumps-inducing,” while others label it “overrated.” Starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the film explores Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s story.

Advertisement
Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

The highly-awaited trailer of Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, premiered on January 22, igniting massive excitement among fans and netizens. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, focusing on the fierce conflict between the Maratha and Mughal empires.

Fans took to social media to share their reviews, with many applauding Kaushal’s powerful portrayal of the Maratha leader. One fan wrote, “Chhaava Trailer Review: Excellent Trailer! Bhaisahab Vicky Kaushal Asli Dum To Trailer Me Iss Shaqs Ne Lagaya H! Movie kaafi better nikalne wali hai! Trailer Ne Phaad Diya Ab Film Ki Baari!

Another enthusiast exclaimed, “Man, what a trailer! The visuals, action scenes, dialogues, and that rage of Vicky Kaushal—just pure goosebumps. As a Marathi, what more can we ask for? My plan is fixed now.

Adding to the praise, a viewer shared, “I had goosebumps after watching the Chhaava trailer! With its unadulterated emotions, breathtaking imagery, and heavenly glimpses of Lord Shiv, Ram, and Hanuman, Vicky Kaushal’s tribute to an unsung hero will make you feel proud and happy. History buffs must watch!

The reactions did not stop there, as Akshaye Khanna’s performance as Aurangzeb became another highlight. Social media users showered appreciation, with one fan posting, “Akshaye Khanna’s intensity is going to leave us spellbound!” Another described him as delivering a “promising performance” in the trailer, accompanied by multiple heart and fire emojis.


Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays a Maratha queen, also garnered significant praise for her role, adding further anticipation for the film’s release. A fan tweeted, “Yesubai seems like Rashu will make everyone emotional with her performance in this film. That innocence, love, and pain in her eyes.”

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Chhaava is set to release worldwide on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025. The film promises an engaging historical narrative with stunning visuals, emotionally gripping performances, and a tribute to India’s rich history.

ALSO READ: Benedict Cumberbatch Was Made To Sit In Execution-Style When Kidnapped In South Africa, Was Driven For Hours

Filed under

Chhaava Chhaava trailer X review Vicky Kaushal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto...

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Entertainment

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In Cheque Bounce Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox