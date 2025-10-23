Chhath Puja 2025: Special Road Routes and Traffic Plans in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and MP for Safe Travel to Patna, Varanasi, Ranchi, and More

Chhath Puja 2025 is regarded as one of the grandest festivals celebrated by devotees in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh joyously and religiously. A massive number of devotees can be seen arriving at the banks of rivers and ghats offering prayer to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for health, wealth, and prosperity. Given the enormous number of devotees arriving at the event, and the overall safety and smooth execution or observance of the event is the primary concern of the state administration, there have been updated plans concerning special travel routes and traffic management. The main objectives of these measures are to reduce congestion, make travel safe, and allow the orderly moving of vehicles and people, especially in important cities like Patna, Varanasi, Ranchi, and many others. Today, we bring to you an extensive route that will help you avoid traffic and save time. This includes fixed routes, traffic mitigation plans, timing, and the main districts of these states, which will assist devotees in their travel planning during this special period.

Here is the table provided below with each state’s designated major districts and special road routes, traffic plans, and timing during Chhath Puja 2025:

State Districts Special Road Routes & Traffic Plans Timings (Dates & Hours) Uttar Pradesh Varanasi, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Allahabad, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Mau, Kaushambi, Bhadohi – Restricted vehicle movement near ghats (Dashashwamedh, Assi). – One-way systems, no parking zones. – Crowd and traffic management by police. Oct 27-28, 12 PM to 8 PM peak hours Bihar Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Ara, Buxar, Jamui, Katihar, Saharsa, Supaul, Araria, Madhubani, Pashchim Champaran, Sitamarhi, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura – Closure of Ashok Rajpath near Patna river ghats. – Dedicated parking at colleges/stadiums. – JP Setu/bridges closed periodically. – Truck bans inside the city. Patna: Oct 27 (12 PM-7 PM), Oct 28 (2 AM-8 AM). Others: Varying by district and Chhath date Jharkhand Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Dumka, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Giridih, Deoghar, Jamshedpur – One-way traffic zones around major ghats. – No parking zones near ghats during peak. – Diversions on congested roads. – Strict vehicle control at ghats. Chhath day and 1-2 days before, timing varies Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Rewa, Satna – Additional city bus service to ghats. – One-way roads near ghats. – Increased security and volunteer presence. – Parking restrictions during peak hours. Chhath days, peak hours 10 AM to 8 PM approx.

The plan provided covers all major districts of the four states and major cities, which will have devotees undertaking safe and smooth transportation in the 2025 Chhath Puja. It is advised to follow the police direction and plan for early travel to have a smooth and joyous celebration.