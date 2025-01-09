Chhattisgarh Forms Committee To Tackle HMPV Infections

In response to the growing concern over human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections, the Chhattisgarh government has established a specialized technical committee.

In response to the growing concern over human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections, the Chhattisgarh government has established a specialized technical committee. This move aligns with directives issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, urging states to take proactive steps in addressing and raising awareness about the infection.

Formation of the Technical Committee

The newly formed committee will be led by Dr. S K Pambhoi, the Director of Epidemic Control in the state. Dr. Pambhoi will oversee the committee’s efforts to craft a comprehensive action plan focused on preventing the spread of HMPV and mitigating its effects on public health.

The committee’s responsibilities include the development of guidelines for public health protocols, strategies for effective surveillance, and raising awareness among the public and healthcare providers about the virus.

A Unified Effort to Combat HMPV

HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause serious illness, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The Chhattisgarh government’s decision to form this panel highlights the seriousness with which the state is addressing the potential public health threat.

The committee’s work will involve regular updates and reports submitted to the state’s Health Department to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of HMPV-related interventions.

Government’s Commitment to Public Health

This initiative is part of the state’s broader commitment to public health and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens. By aligning with national directives, Chhattisgarh is strengthening its readiness to tackle HMPV and other infectious diseases through a collaborative, informed approach.

With the technical committee now in place, Chhattisgarh is poised to take critical steps toward controlling HMPV infections and preventing their spread across the state.

