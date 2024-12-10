CM Revanth Reddy Unveils 20-Foot Bronze Statue Of ‘Telangana Talli’, Warns Of Legal Action Against Mockery

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled a 20-foot bronze statue of Telangana Talli at the B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday. The statue, symbolizing Telangana’s cultural identity and aspirations, marks the first official representation of Telangana Talli, sanctioned by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the statue epitomized Telangana’s journey towards self-identity after years of struggle for statehood. He accuses the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government of neglecting people’s aspirations, as they never recognized Telangana Talli officially.

CM Revanth Reddy says, ‘Any Attempt To Alter Statue To Face Legal cosequences’

Addressing the gathering, Revanth stated that the Telangana Talli statue now has statutory status after the government issued a GO.

”My warm wishes to all those who contributed to this moment. This moment will forever remain in the history of Telangana. This statue represents our culture, our traditions, and our identity,” said Revanth Reddy.

The CM announced that the government will honour and felicitate nine personalities who played a key role in the Telangana movement. “The government has decided to recognise, honor, and support poets, artists, and writers who lost everything for Telangana and contributed selflessly to the statehood movement,” he said.

He also announced that December 9, the day in 2009 when the Central government initiated the process of forming a separate Telangana state, would be celebrated annually as Telangana Talli Avatarana Utsavam.

The Chief Minister advised that tampering with its design or using mockery on the social network about the statue would result in strict legal consequences. “The government has banned any changes, defilement, or disrespect towards Telangana Talli. It represents the self-respect of people in this state.”

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other dignitaries attended the unveiling ceremony. Women’s self-help groups, poets, artists, and elected representatives also witnessed the event. Special prayers were conducted by Vedic scholars.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka described that it represents a mother, elder sister, and grandmother and unifies the whole gamut of the collective identity of Telangana. He asked if the ten years of rule on the part of the outgoing government failed to erect even an official statue of Telangana Talli.

The event also felicitated poet Ande Sri, who wrote the state song Jaya Jayahe Telangana, along with T. Gangadhar, the designer of the statue, and architect Ramana Reddy. They receive a citation, a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, and a 300-square-yard plot at Future City from the government. Yadagiri, Gaddar, and Anjaiah are receiving posthumous honors.

CM Revanth Slams Former Government For neglecting Telangana’s culture

“Our culture was assaulted and insulted in the undivided Andhra Pradesh,” CM Revanth said, claiming that after the formation of Telangana, one person and one political party gave priority to themselves and neglected the aspirations of the Telangana people.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the statue as a representation of Telangana’s journey toward self-identity after years of struggle for statehood. He accused the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of neglecting the people’s aspirations by failing to recognize Telangana Talli officially.

“However, after the formation of Telangana state, none of these designs was officially adopted by the government. For the last 10 years, Telangana Talli was discriminated against. Finally, the Cabinet decided to install the Telangana Talli statue to fulfil the aspirations of the people in the people’s government,” the chief minister added, accusing BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders of undermining the Telangana State statue.

“The famous song “Jaya Jaya he Telangana,” which inspired us during the movement, was also not declared the state song for 10 years. The People’s Government (Congress government) declared the song a Telangana song. The felicitation of famous poet Andesri in the Secretariat will be part of my memories that will last a lifetime,’ boating the work done by his government.

