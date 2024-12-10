Satyendar Jain Files Defamation Case Against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain has lodged a defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, accusing her of making defamatory statements during a television interview.

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain has lodged a defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, accusing her of making defamatory statements during a television interview.

The Rouse Avenue Court has scheduled to hear the case today.

The complaint stems from an interview aired on October 5, 2023, in which Swaraj allegedly made claims that Jain describes as baseless and politically motivated.

According to Jain, Swaraj falsely alleged that ₹3 crore, 1.8 kilograms of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his residence. He asserts these accusations were made to tarnish his reputation and gain undue political advantage.

Jain also contends that Swaraj’s remarks went beyond these allegations. He claims she further defamed him by labeling him as “corrupt” and a “fraud,” which he believes were part of a malicious campaign to damage his credibility. “Several false, malicious, and defamatory allegations were leveled against me,” Jain stated in his complaint.

The former minister highlighted the impact of Swaraj’s statements on his personal and professional life. He argued that the remarks have caused irreparable harm to his reputation as a public figure, as well as his standing within his family and community. “The smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on me as a husband, father, brother, friend, and member of society,” Jain noted.

Jain emphasized that the allegations have deeply affected his otherwise unblemished political career.

“The damage caused by these frivolous claims is immeasurable. My character and reputation have been attacked not only as an elected representative and mass leader but also in my personal capacity,” he added.

Jain’s complaint underscores his view that Swaraj’s remarks were part of a deliberate effort to vilify him and disrupt his public service. He has urged the court to take strict action against the BJP MP for what he perceives as a calculated attack on his integrity and credibility.

The court’s decision on this matter will be closely watched, as it could set a significant precedent regarding the limits of political discourse and accountability for public statements.

Read More: Mumbai Experiences Second Coldest Morning In 9 Years,Temperature Drops To 13.7°C