Mumbai Experiences Second Coldest Morning In 9 Years,Temperature Drops To 13.7°C

Mumbai, often known as the city that never sleeps, recently woke up to its second coldest morning in nearly a decade, with temperatures dipping to an unusually low 13.7°C. On Monday, the city witnessed a sudden drop of 3.5°C in the minimum temperature in just one day, sending the streets bustling with surprised Mumbaikars braving the chilly air.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that this was the coldest morning since December 2015, when temperatures had plummeted to a low of 11.4°C. Mumbai’s all-time lowest minimum temperature, recorded at 10.6°C, still stands as a rare extreme. Despite this cold spell, the city can expect warmer temperatures next week, as the mercury is set to rise again.

It’s been a week of extreme weather changes for Mumbai. Just last Sunday, the city experienced one of its hottest days in December, with a minimum temperature of 17.2°C. This sudden swing in temperature, an 8°C drop from the preceding days, has left many weather-watchers curious about the unpredictable winter in the city.

According to Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai, the weather in Mumbai is heavily influenced by the strength of the northerly winds. “The average temperature is expected to hover around 25°C in the coming days, but the real winter chill depends on how strong these winds are,” Kamble explained.

Looking ahead, temperatures in Mumbai are expected to stabilize. On Monday, the Santacruz observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 31.8°C and 13.7°C, respectively. According to the IMD’s weekly report, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 30°C and 34°C, with minimum temperatures fluctuating between 12°C and 22°C until December 15. Mumbai residents can look forward to pleasant weather, with clear skies and good visibility.

However, the sudden dip in temperature has led to an increase in cases of cold, fever, and viral infections across the city. Health experts have warned citizens to take precautions as the change in weather can weaken the immune system and make people more susceptible to illnesses.

Mumbai’s weather patterns have become increasingly erratic in recent years, with unseasonal heatwaves followed by unexpected cold snaps. While this winter dip may be brief, it serves as a reminder of the changing climate and unpredictable weather shifts in cities around the world. As Mumbai braces for both the highs and lows, it’s clear that the city’s once-predictable weather is now much more challenging to forecast

