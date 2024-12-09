Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Get Ready, Delhi! IMD’s Yellow Alert Signals Severe Fog And Cold Wave Starting Today!

Delhi faces a shocking weather shift, with IMD issuing a yellow alert for dense fog and a cold wave set to impact the city. After light winter rain, temperatures are expected to plummet, with significant disruptions due to low visibility.

Get Ready, Delhi! IMD’s Yellow Alert Signals Severe Fog And Cold Wave Starting Today!

A day after light showers marked the season’s first winter rain, Delhiites woke up to slightly gloomy weather on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to dense fog in the morning and shallow fog or smog during the evening and night hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds between 8-12 km/h.

Several areas in Delhi, including Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park, recorded light rain on Sunday evening.

What Was Behind These Sudden Showers?

The showers were attributed to a western disturbance over central Pakistan and surrounding regions, which also brought light to moderate rain to the Himalayan region and parts of Punjab and Haryana.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar noted that while temperatures in Delhi-NCR might rise slightly until December 9, a significant drop is expected afterwards, potentially leading to cold wave conditions. According to him, the cold wave will initially impact Rajasthan, followed by Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of North India.
7-Day Weather Forecast

Cold Wave Update

In its latest update, the IMD predicted a cold wave in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will start experiencing similar conditions from December 11. A cold wave is characterised by a sharp decline in temperatures relative to normal climatological values for a specific region.

Smog and dense fog are likely to reduce visibility significantly on Monday, impacting travel during the early morning hours. Amid these conditions, residents sought warmth and safety in night shelters set up by the Delhi government at locations like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin Flyover.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: SHOCKING NEWS! Andhra Pradesh Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive By Stalker After Rejecting Advances

Filed under

Cold wave cold wave impact delhi fog delhi weather Dense fog IMD yellow alert North India weather sudden rain temperature drop travel disruption

Advertisement

Also Read

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Mukesh Ambani Led Reliance Industries In Talks for $3 Billion Loan To Refinance 2025 Debt

Mukesh Ambani Led Reliance Industries In Talks for $3 Billion Loan To Refinance 2025 Debt

“Suggestions On Medical Professionals’ Safety To Be Shared With NTF In RG Kar Case”: SC

“Suggestions On Medical Professionals’ Safety To Be Shared With NTF In RG Kar Case”: SC

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A...

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox