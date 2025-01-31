Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Yogi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Ayodhya Amid Rising Devotee Rush

After the grand Pran Pratistha of Shri Ram Lalla and the start of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the number of visitors to Ayodhya has increased significantly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
CM Yogi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Ayodhya Amid Rising Devotee Rush


With a huge number of devotees visiting Ayodhya every day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the city on Friday. He reviewed the situation and instructed officials to strengthen arrangements, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for the pilgrims.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After the grand Pran Pratistha of Shri Ram Lalla and the start of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the number of visitors to Ayodhya has increased significantly.

Many devotees, after taking a holy dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj, are traveling to Ayodhya and Kashi for darshan. The unexpected rise in crowds has put pressure on city facilities, making better management necessary.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lakhs of Devotees Flock to Shri Ram Lalla’s Darshan

In the past few days, Ayodhya has seen lakhs of devotees arriving daily from different parts of India and abroad to seek the blessings of Shri Ram Lalla. The heavy footfall has led to traffic congestion and a growing demand for better crowd management.

During his aerial survey, CM Yogi directed officials to ensure smooth traffic movement, improve facilities, and manage the crowd efficiently. Under his leadership, the administration is working actively to provide all necessary arrangements, so devotees can have a peaceful and comfortable darshan.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Operates Over 700 Trains in 2 Days, Safely Transporting 20 Lakh Devotees During Mauni Amavasya

Filed under

Ayodhya cm yogi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is a Hyperbaric Chamber? 5-Year-Old Boy Dies in Michigan After It’s Explosion

What Is a Hyperbaric Chamber? 5-Year-Old Boy Dies in Michigan After It’s Explosion

Mahakumbh Day 18 Highlights: Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Sees Huge Crowds And Celebrations

Mahakumbh Day 18 Highlights: Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Sees Huge Crowds And Celebrations

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Indian Players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma For ‘Token’ Ranji Trophy Appearances

Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Indian Players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma For ‘Token’ Ranji Trophy Appearances

German Parliament Rejects Far-Right Supported Immigration Bill

German Parliament Rejects Far-Right Supported Immigration Bill

Entertainment

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The Truth

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox