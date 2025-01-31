CM Yogi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Ayodhya Amid Rising Devotee Rush

After the grand Pran Pratistha of Shri Ram Lalla and the start of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the number of visitors to Ayodhya has increased significantly.

With a huge number of devotees visiting Ayodhya every day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the city on Friday. He reviewed the situation and instructed officials to strengthen arrangements, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for the pilgrims.

Many devotees, after taking a holy dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj, are traveling to Ayodhya and Kashi for darshan. The unexpected rise in crowds has put pressure on city facilities, making better management necessary.

Lakhs of Devotees Flock to Shri Ram Lalla’s Darshan

In the past few days, Ayodhya has seen lakhs of devotees arriving daily from different parts of India and abroad to seek the blessings of Shri Ram Lalla. The heavy footfall has led to traffic congestion and a growing demand for better crowd management.

During his aerial survey, CM Yogi directed officials to ensure smooth traffic movement, improve facilities, and manage the crowd efficiently. Under his leadership, the administration is working actively to provide all necessary arrangements, so devotees can have a peaceful and comfortable darshan.

