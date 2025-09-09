LIVE TV
CM Yogi reviews preparations for UP International Trade Show; PM Modi to inaugurate on Sept 25

CM Yogi reviews preparations for UP International Trade Show; PM Modi to inaugurate on Sept 25

CM Yogi reviews preparations for UP International Trade Show; PM Modi to inaugurate on Sept 25

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 08:44:09 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), scheduled from September 25 to 29 at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, more than 2,500 exhibitors have registered, while over 500 foreign buyers are set to participate in the trade show, which will prominently display the Khadi materials and fashion through a fashion show.

In a post on X, the CM’s office said on Monday, “This time, more than 2,500 exhibitors have registered, while over 500 foreign buyers are coming to participate in this trade show. Among the attractions of the trade show, the Khadi-focused fashion show is prominent.”

According to the CM’s office post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the trade show with Russia participating as a partner country.

“The annual event #UPITS, which introduces entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and traders from around the world to #UttarPradesh’s #Craft, #Cuisine, and #Culture, is set to be held from September 25 to 29, 2025, at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida. This grand event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russia will participate as the partner country in the third edition,” the post read.

UPITS 2025 will be returning for its third edition this year, with the vision of highlighting the government’s achievements while unveiling new initiatives to boost investment and establish the state as a global manufacturing hub.

“Alongside flagship schemes such as One District One Product (ODOP), the Defence Industrial Corridor, expressway projects including the Ganga Expressway, the digital investment portal, and outcomes of the Global Investors Summit, the government is likely to announce fresh industrial promotion policies, MSME vendor development programs, and export-boosting schemes,” an official statement mentioned on August 27.

More than 500 buyers from 80 countries are expected, with 340 buyers from 75 nations already confirmed participation. The statement noted that buyers from across Europe, West Asia, South East Asia, South Asia, North America, Latin America, Oceania, and Africa are joining, opening up markets for “Made in UP” products.

To ensure maximum reach, Indian embassies and foreign missions have been tasked with promoting the trade show abroad. Domestically, extensive publicity is underway across UP and India, with campaigns at airports, metro stations, and bus terminals, as well as television outreach. The state’s folk art and cultural heritage will also be showcased through cultural performances. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Cuisine, culture, entrepreneurs, Greater Noida, narendra modi, trade-show, upits-2025, Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi reviews preparations for UP International Trade Show; PM Modi to inaugurate on Sept 25

QUICK LINKS