"Come to do new politics with no caste, religion": Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 19 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that he is here for “new politics”, reiterating his call for a politics of development, excluding caste and religion.

Sharing visuals from his rallies ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that he is here for politics of “development, improvement, prosperity, and industries”.

“I have come to do new politics. Where there is no talk of caste and religion, but rather of development, improvement, prosperity, and industries in every sector. There is a discussion on increasing per capita income and per capita investment in Bihar. Where positivity, creativity, progressiveness, and qualitative change form the basis of politics,” Yadav said.

The RJD leader, who has launched a state-wide campaign ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, posted videos from his recent rallies, including one in Khagaria district. He claimed that the present political battle in Bihar is a struggle for the future of the youth and farmers.

“This is a fight of the farmer’s sweat, the labourer’s hard work, and the unemployed youth’s future… and this is a do-or-die battle, and I will not rest until I lead Bihar to victory,” he wrote.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi alleged that the CM is disconnected from the aspirations of Bihar’s youth and is surrounded by “retired officers” and “tired leaders.”

“The youth of Bihar have united for change, rights, and economic revolution. A Chief Minister who is not aware of the dreams, expectations, and hopes of the youth cannot formulate policies that are beneficial for them. Such a Chief Minister who is surrounded by retired officers and tired leaders can never understand the aspirations of students and youth,” Tejashwi Yadav wrote in an X post.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by Congress and RJD, is gearing up to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], in the upcoming state elections scheduled for later this year. (ANI)

