The Congress party, once a dominant force in Indian politics, finds itself grappling with severe setbacks after dismal performances in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections. As voices within the party call for urgent reforms, allies also express concern about the party’s declining ability to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in direct contests.

Priyanka Chaturvedi’s Prescient Remark

Nearly two months ago, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked that the Congress falters when locked in a direct fight with the BJP. Her observation has proven true as the party now faces one of its worst electoral performances in Maharashtra’s political history.

The Congress’s marginal victory in Jharkhand, where it rode on the coattails of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), offers little comfort amid its crushing defeats elsewhere.

Maharashtra Elections: A Lopsided Contest for Congress

The BJP’s dominance was evident in Maharashtra, where it contested 148 seats compared to the Congress’s 101. The BJP emerged victorious in 132 seats, achieving a striking success rate of 90%. Meanwhile, Congress managed to win only 16 seats, recording a strike rate of just 16%.

Direct Fights Highlight Congress’s Weakness

The BJP and Congress went head-to-head in 75 constituencies. The results underscored the Congress’s struggle in direct contests, as it could secure victory in just 10 of these 75 seats. Alarmingly, in six of these constituencies, the Congress failed to even secure second place, signaling a deep erosion of voter confidence.

Vote Share Analysis

While the BJP secured 27% of the overall vote share in Maharashtra, the Congress managed only 12%. In constituencies where they fielded candidates, the BJP averaged 51.5% of the votes compared to the Congress’s 34.7%. This disparity reflects the BJP’s growing popularity and Congress’s waning appeal in the state.

Haryana Elections: Another Blow at Congress

Haryana presented a similar story, with the BJP outperforming the Congress in a direct contest. Out of the 89 seats where the two parties faced off, the BJP secured 48 while Congress managed 37. Although closer than in Maharashtra, the BJP’s edge highlighted Congress’s inability to reclaim its former stronghold in the state.

Jharkhand: A Lone Bright Spot, but Limited Success for Congress

The Congress’s only consolation came from Jharkhand, where it contested as part of the JMM-led alliance. The Congress fought on 30 seats and locked horns with the BJP on 24 of them. The party won 13 of these 24 contests, while the BJP secured 11.

However, the Congress’s strike rate was the lowest among its alliance partners, trailing behind the JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This underscores the party’s dependence on regional allies for success in states like Jharkhand.

The Need for Reforms

With successive electoral defeats, the demand for internal reforms within the Congress has grown louder. Party leaders and allies have called for introspection and corrective measures to address its shortcomings.

Leadership and Structural Challenges

The Congress’s allies have pointed out the need for dynamic leadership and a clear roadmap to rebuild its organizational structure. There is mounting pressure on the party to adapt to the changing political landscape, develop strong local leadership, and craft a compelling narrative to counter the BJP’s dominance.