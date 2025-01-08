During the first meeting of the joint parliamentary panel examining the "One Nation, One Election" Bill, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra brought attention to critical concerns regarding the proposal's economic and logistical viability.

During the first meeting of the joint parliamentary panel examining the “One Nation, One Election” Bill, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra brought attention to critical concerns regarding the proposal’s economic and logistical viability. While she did not address the media, sources revealed that Vadra questioned whether conducting simultaneous elections for Parliament and state assemblies would be financially practical and how many Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be required for such a large-scale exercise.

“One Nation, One Election” To Violate Structure of Constitution: Congress

A Congress MP present at the meeting argued that implementing “One Nation, One Election” could violate the basic structure of the Constitution. The 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case, a landmark Supreme Court judgment, established that while Parliament has the authority to amend the Constitution, it cannot alter its fundamental principles, which include democracy, secularism, federalism, and the rule of law.

Panel Composition and Legislative Details

The parliamentary panel, chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, consists of 39 members—27 from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. Notable members include BJP leaders Anurag Singh Thakur, Bhartruhari Mahtab, and Dr. Sambit Patra; Congress representatives Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari; Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee; and Supriya Sule from the NCP.

The panel is reviewing two pieces of legislation: the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, both introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session. These bills were subsequently referred to the committee for detailed examination.

Arguments Supporting ‘One Nation, One Election’

The proposal, based on recommendations by a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, aims to synchronize elections to reduce campaign costs, streamline governance, and reduce the administrative burden associated with frequent elections. The Kovind-led committee engaged with 47 political parties, of which 32 supported the initiative and 15 opposed it.

Proponents argue that simultaneous elections would lead to more efficient governance by allowing governments to focus on policymaking instead of constant election campaigning. They also claim it would alleviate the logistical and financial strain on government machinery and personnel deployed during elections.

Congress Opposes “One Nation, One Election”

Opposition parties, including the Congress, contend that the proposal undermines the federal structure and democratic ethos enshrined in the Constitution. They argue that simultaneous elections could disrupt the autonomy of state governments and centralize power.

Passing the “One Nation, One Election” Bill presents a significant challenge for the BJP. Amending the Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament, which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently lacks. While parties like the YSR Congress and Akali Dal have expressed support for the bill, the NDA would need additional backing from outside its coalition to meet the required numbers.