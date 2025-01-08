Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Congress Questions Feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ During Parliamentary Panel Meeting

During the first meeting of the joint parliamentary panel examining the "One Nation, One Election" Bill, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra brought attention to critical concerns regarding the proposal's economic and logistical viability.

Congress Questions Feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ During Parliamentary Panel Meeting

During the first meeting of the joint parliamentary panel examining the “One Nation, One Election” Bill, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra brought attention to critical concerns regarding the proposal’s economic and logistical viability. While she did not address the media, sources revealed that Vadra questioned whether conducting simultaneous elections for Parliament and state assemblies would be financially practical and how many Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be required for such a large-scale exercise.

“One Nation, One Election” To Violate Structure of Constitution: Congress

A Congress MP present at the meeting argued that implementing “One Nation, One Election” could violate the basic structure of the Constitution. The 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case, a landmark Supreme Court judgment, established that while Parliament has the authority to amend the Constitution, it cannot alter its fundamental principles, which include democracy, secularism, federalism, and the rule of law.

Panel Composition and Legislative Details

The parliamentary panel, chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, consists of 39 members—27 from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. Notable members include BJP leaders Anurag Singh Thakur, Bhartruhari Mahtab, and Dr. Sambit Patra; Congress representatives Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari; Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee; and Supriya Sule from the NCP.

The panel is reviewing two pieces of legislation: the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, both introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session. These bills were subsequently referred to the committee for detailed examination.

Arguments Supporting ‘One Nation, One Election’

The proposal, based on recommendations by a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, aims to synchronize elections to reduce campaign costs, streamline governance, and reduce the administrative burden associated with frequent elections. The Kovind-led committee engaged with 47 political parties, of which 32 supported the initiative and 15 opposed it.

Proponents argue that simultaneous elections would lead to more efficient governance by allowing governments to focus on policymaking instead of constant election campaigning. They also claim it would alleviate the logistical and financial strain on government machinery and personnel deployed during elections.

Congress Opposes “One Nation, One Election”

Opposition parties, including the Congress, contend that the proposal undermines the federal structure and democratic ethos enshrined in the Constitution. They argue that simultaneous elections could disrupt the autonomy of state governments and centralize power.

Passing the “One Nation, One Election” Bill presents a significant challenge for the BJP. Amending the Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament, which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently lacks. While parties like the YSR Congress and Akali Dal have expressed support for the bill, the NDA would need additional backing from outside its coalition to meet the required numbers.

ALSO READ: Tragic Accident In Tirupati: Two Women Devotees Killed By Ambulance On Way To Tirumala

Filed under

congress ONE ELECTION ONE NATION Priyanka gandhi vadra

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Meta’s New Guidelines Allows Calling Women ‘Household Objects’ On Facebook

Meta’s New Guidelines Allows Calling Women ‘Household Objects’ On Facebook

Delhi HC Rejects To Direct Centre On Plea For Rehabilitation Package To Pak Migrants

Delhi HC Rejects To Direct Centre On Plea For Rehabilitation Package To Pak Migrants

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal Has A Heartfelt Reply To Mamata Banerjee

Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

Delhi HC Rejects Petition For FoB In Cantonment, Directs Authorities To Look Into Requirement

Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Fake Voter Creation

Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Fake Voter Creation

Entertainment

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After Golden Globes Appearance

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox