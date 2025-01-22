Congress Trains Gun At Kejriwal Over CAG Report Highlighting Rs 382 Cr Alleged Scam In Health Sector

Congress on Wednesday trained its gun at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging Rs 382 crore scam in the national capital and alleged that over 8,000 posts are vacant in several hospitals of the city.

Congress on Wednesday trained its gun at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging Rs 382 crore scam in the national capital and alleged that over 8,000 posts are vacant in several hospitals of the city.

The Congress also vowed to expose AAP’s corruption ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office, Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken slammed the AAP and said that if anyone has made world record of apologizing in writing then it is former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Exposing the alleged corruption of Kejriwal’s ‘Farjiwal’ government in the health sector, Maken said thatbefore coming to power Kejriwal used the Comptroller of Auditor General of India (CAG) reporters.to target the UPA government, however, AAP government is hiding the same CAG reports to hide its failures and alleged corruption.

Maken said that there are 14 CAG reports of his and his government’s corruption to be made public on the floor of the Delhi assembly.

He said that one of the 14 reports of his corruption in the health sector in front of the people of Delhi.

“According to the CAG report, there has been a scam of Rs 382.52 crore in the health sector, while Kejriwal gives a statement that we complete the work before time and by saving money,” he said, adding, “Kejriwal built only three hospitals in 10 years, work on which was started during Congress rule, the total cost overrun by Rs 382.52 crore.”

He said that Indira Gandhi Hospital completion was delayed by five years and extra cost of Rs 314.9 crore, while

Burari hospital was delayed by six years and an additional Rs 41.26 crore was spent. Similarly, Maulana Azad Dental Hospital Phase 2 was delayed by three years and incurred additional expenditure of Rs 26.36 crore, he said.

“The Kejriwal government acquired 15 plots on which hospitals and dispensaries were to be built, but no work was started,” he said.

He also said that in the budget of 2016-2022, Rs 2623.35 crore of infrastructure project lapsed.

He further said that the budget received from the central government during the Covid pandemic could not be used.

“The Central Government gave a budget of Rs. 635.62 crore, of which 56.74 percent i.e. Rs 360.64 crore was not spent. Whereas during the Covid pandemic people were dying due to lack of medicines, oxygen and beds,” he said.

Maken also said that the budget for the four-year period from 2016-17 to 2020-21 had a target of increasing 32,000 beds but only 1,235 beds were increased, which is only 3.86 percent .

The average bed occupancy in 9 government hospitals in Delhi is 101-189 percent, meaning two patients on one bed. In 7 hospitals, it is 109-160 percent, he highlighted.

He even pointed out that four hospitals – LNJP, Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital , Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality and Janakpuri Speciality are the main hospitals in which the CAG team visited and conducted inspection and found several lapses.

He said, “LNJP has an operation theatre for major burn surgery which is not working. There is a waiting period of 12 months for an operation here. Out of 12 ECG machines, five are not working at all. Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital, here too there is a waiting period of 12 months for children’s surgery.”

“Among these hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Janakpuri Hospital have a shortage of 50-74 percent doctors, 73-96 percent nurses and 17-62 percent paramedical staff,” he highlighted.

The daily capacity of X-rays in Chacha Nehru Hospital is 330, out of which 109 are being done , ultrasounds are 35, out of which 9 are being done , CT scans are 12 – 3 .

Maken further said that out of 27 hospitals, ICU is not available in 14, blood bank is not available in 16, oxygen facility is not available in eight, mortuary is not available in 15 and ambulance service is not available in 12 hospitals.

The CAT ambulance lacks facilities and is now used only as a hearse. After an investigation in four hospitals, CAG found that only LNJP has two ambulances, he said. “There is a 21 per cent shortage of nurses in Delhi hospitals , in some hospitals the shortage is as high as 34 per cent. There is a 30 percent shortage of paramedical staff. There is a 30 percent shortage of specialist doctors, a 28 percent shortage of non-specialist doctors and a 9 percent shortage of medical officers,” Maken said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav demanded that the CAG report on the health sector of the Kejriwal government be investigated by investigative agencies after it was exposed and the Lieutenant Governor should intervene and order an investigation into this. Maken, while responding to a question said that Kejriwal is one leader who has made world record in apologizing.

He said that he apologised in writing to Kapil Sibal, Nitin Gadkari and several others.

Maken also said that it was Kejriwal, who attacked and defamed a respected and honest Prime Minister like Dr Manmohan Singh and hutlrted him the most.

Read More : Sena (UBT) Criticizes Fadnavis Over Encounter Killing Of Badlapur Sexual Assault Suspect