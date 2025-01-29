Congress Unveils Manifesto for Delhi Elections, Promises Caste Census and Welfare Schemes

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party has launched its manifesto, making a slew of promises aimed at addressing social and economic issues.

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party has launched its manifesto, making a slew of promises aimed at addressing social and economic issues. The manifesto, unveiled just days before the polls, includes commitments such as conducting a caste census, setting up a dedicated ministry for Purvanchalis, and providing various financial and welfare benefits to the people of Delhi.

Major Promises in the Congress Manifesto

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, along with Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh, unveiled the party’s election manifesto on Wednesday. The document, structured into 22 focus areas, outlines the party’s vision for governance if voted to power in the national capital.

One of the key pledges is to conduct a caste census, a move aimed at identifying and addressing social and economic disparities among different communities. Additionally, the party has promised to establish a dedicated ministry for Purvanchalis—people from the eastern states of India who have a significant presence in Delhi.

Financial Assistance and Welfare Benefits By Congress

Congress has made a strong pitch for financial support to various sections of society. If elected, the party has assured a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, aiming to provide economic empowerment and support for household expenses.

Furthermore, the manifesto includes a provision for free electricity up to 300 units, which would significantly ease the burden of electricity bills for Delhi residents. It also promises LPG cylinders at Rs 500, a major relief for households struggling with rising fuel prices.

The party has guaranteed free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh per family, ensuring better healthcare access for Delhiites. Additionally, free ration kits have been included in the manifesto, targeting economically weaker sections and addressing food security concerns.

Congress Manifesto Offers Support for Unemployed Youth

Youth unemployment has been a pressing issue in Delhi, and Congress has proposed a financial assistance program for educated unemployed individuals. According to the manifesto, the party plans to provide Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated youth who are struggling to find jobs. This initiative aims to support young job seekers while they look for employment opportunities.

Affordable Meals through Indira Canteens

A key initiative highlighted in the manifesto is the launch of 100 Indira Canteens across the city. These canteens will provide meals at just Rs 5, making food more accessible and affordable for the underprivileged and daily wage earners.

Criticism of BJP and AAP over Pollution Crisis

During the manifesto launch, Congress took sharp jabs at both the BJP-led central government and the AAP-led Delhi government, accusing them of failing to tackle Delhi’s severe pollution crisis. Jairam Ramesh pointed out that despite repeated promises and various policies, pollution levels in the capital remain dangerously high.

“Both the central and Delhi governments have failed to address the pollution crisis. The people of Delhi continue to suffer due to their inaction,” Ramesh said.

With the elections scheduled for February 5 and results set to be announced on February 8, the political battle in Delhi is intensifying. Congress hopes that its manifesto, filled with promises of economic relief and social welfare, will resonate with voters who are looking for change after years of AAP rule.