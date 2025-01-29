Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Unveils Manifesto for Delhi Elections, Promises Caste Census and Welfare Schemes

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party has launched its manifesto, making a slew of promises aimed at addressing social and economic issues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Congress Unveils Manifesto for Delhi Elections, Promises Caste Census and Welfare Schemes

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party has launched its manifesto, making a slew of promises


As Delhi gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party has launched its manifesto, making a slew of promises aimed at addressing social and economic issues. The manifesto, unveiled just days before the polls, includes commitments such as conducting a caste census, setting up a dedicated ministry for Purvanchalis, and providing various financial and welfare benefits to the people of Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Major Promises in the Congress Manifesto

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, along with Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh, unveiled the party’s election manifesto on Wednesday. The document, structured into 22 focus areas, outlines the party’s vision for governance if voted to power in the national capital.

One of the key pledges is to conduct a caste census, a move aimed at identifying and addressing social and economic disparities among different communities. Additionally, the party has promised to establish a dedicated ministry for Purvanchalis—people from the eastern states of India who have a significant presence in Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Financial Assistance and Welfare Benefits By Congress

Congress has made a strong pitch for financial support to various sections of society. If elected, the party has assured a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, aiming to provide economic empowerment and support for household expenses.

Furthermore, the manifesto includes a provision for free electricity up to 300 units, which would significantly ease the burden of electricity bills for Delhi residents. It also promises LPG cylinders at Rs 500, a major relief for households struggling with rising fuel prices.

The party has guaranteed free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh per family, ensuring better healthcare access for Delhiites. Additionally, free ration kits have been included in the manifesto, targeting economically weaker sections and addressing food security concerns.

Congress Manifesto Offers Support for Unemployed Youth

Youth unemployment has been a pressing issue in Delhi, and Congress has proposed a financial assistance program for educated unemployed individuals. According to the manifesto, the party plans to provide Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated youth who are struggling to find jobs. This initiative aims to support young job seekers while they look for employment opportunities.

Affordable Meals through Indira Canteens

A key initiative highlighted in the manifesto is the launch of 100 Indira Canteens across the city. These canteens will provide meals at just Rs 5, making food more accessible and affordable for the underprivileged and daily wage earners.

Criticism of BJP and AAP over Pollution Crisis

During the manifesto launch, Congress took sharp jabs at both the BJP-led central government and the AAP-led Delhi government, accusing them of failing to tackle Delhi’s severe pollution crisis. Jairam Ramesh pointed out that despite repeated promises and various policies, pollution levels in the capital remain dangerously high.

“Both the central and Delhi governments have failed to address the pollution crisis. The people of Delhi continue to suffer due to their inaction,” Ramesh said.

With the elections scheduled for February 5 and results set to be announced on February 8, the political battle in Delhi is intensifying. Congress hopes that its manifesto, filled with promises of economic relief and social welfare, will resonate with voters who are looking for change after years of AAP rule.

ALSO READ: Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Filed under

congress Delhi Elections 2025 manifesto

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Directs Centre To Explore A Comprehensive Law For Domestic Workers’ Rights

Supreme Court Directs Centre To Explore A Comprehensive Law For Domestic Workers’ Rights

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Hospitals To Regularise Doctors’ Absence During Protests

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Hospitals To Regularise Doctors’ Absence During Protests

What Will Happen If You Take A Royal Bath Today At Maha Kumbh 2025

What Will Happen If You Take A Royal Bath Today At Maha Kumbh 2025

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Only ’10-Star’ Hotel In Dubai

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Only ’10-Star’ Hotel In Dubai

Entertainment

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox