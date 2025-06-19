Cracks in Haryana BJP? Rao Inderjit Singh’s Public Rebuke to CM Saini Sparks Intra-Party Tension

A very public clash between Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday has once again exposed growing internal tensions within the Haryana BJP, particularly in its stronghold of South Haryana’s Ahirwal belt.

The confrontation happened on stage during a rally at Rewari’s Rao Tularam Stadium, where CM Saini was inaugurating 15 development projects worth ₹288 crore. While the event was meant to highlight the government’s work in the region, it quickly turned political when Rao Inderjit, in front of a large gathering, lashed out at both CM Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. “We made your government, and we have a rightful claim. Ensure our work is done. The previous CM never came to us,” Rao said, clearly referring to what he sees as neglect of the Ahirwal region.

CM Saini Responds with Calm but Sends a Message

Chief Minister Saini, keeping his tone calm, responded diplomatically. “We are not a government of any one caste but of 2.75 crore people,” he said. “This bond is not political; it’s of the heart.”

He promised no region, including Rewari, would be ignored, and used the ₹288 crore projects as proof of his commitment. Saini also claimed that since 2014, the Rewari Assembly constituency alone has seen ₹1,916 crore worth of development, with 69 project announcements made, 61 of which have been completed. “Rewari’s development will now move at three times the current pace,” he said.

What’s Fueling Rao’s Frustration?

According to Jyoti Mishra, a political analyst with the Centre for Study on Developing Societies (CSDS), this confrontation is not new, but rather part of a long-running power tussle rooted in regional pride and political influence.

Rao Inderjit Singh is a six-time MP from Gurugram and one of the most influential leaders in South Haryana. He played a key role in the BJP winning 10 out of 11 seats in the Ahirwal belt during the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. “Nangal Choudhary was the only seat BJP lost. Incidentally, that candidate wasn’t from Rao’s camp,” Mishra said.

Rao also led the party’s campaign in South Haryana, ensured tickets for close allies like his daughter Aarti Rao, and delivered big wins in Faridabad and Palwal as well. Now, he seems to be using that performance to demand greater attention for Ahirwal’s long-pending issues.

Complaints About Development and Water Woes

Rao’s biggest concern during the rally was about a waterlogged underpass leading to Rewari AIIMS, which he said stays flooded for months, affecting patients.

He also highlighted the severe water crisis in South Haryana, warning that if the issue isn’t solved soon, “people will leave” the region. He claimed former CM Khattar never paid attention to these concerns, despite repeated appeals. “Kosli gave BJP a 75,000-vote lead this time and 52,000 votes last time, but it has been ignored,” Rao said, taking a dig at Khattar’s leadership.

BJP’s Track Record in Ahirwal

The Ahirwal belt, which covers Rewari, Mahendragarh, and parts of Gurugram, has been a BJP stronghold since 2014, thanks largely to Rao’s influence.

In 2014, the BJP won all 11 seats in Ahirwal. In 2019, that number dropped to 8, but in 2024, the party bounced back with 10 wins out of 11—delivering a near sweep that mirrored their 2014 dominance.

Rao’s supporters argue that these victories are proof that his leadership cannot be sidelined, and his remarks on Sunday made it clear that he wants more control and credit for the region’s political direction.

The Long-Running Rao-Khattar Feud

Rao’s comments about the “previous CM” clearly pointed to Manohar Lal Khattar, reviving a well-known rift. Over the years, Rao has openly criticised Khattar for:

Not including Gurugram in the Smart Cities list

Neglecting the Kherki-Daula toll issue

Avoiding visits to South Haryana

After the 2024 results, Rao said during a meeting with his workers, “We had a chief minister, whose name I won’t mention. For a decade, he sought to divide us and set us against one another… Someone who still hasn’t proved their leadership tried to undermine our efforts of 40 years.”

What This Means for BJP

This public fallout could not come at a worse time for the BJP, which is preparing for key elections in several states and cannot afford cracks in its Haryana unit, especially in regions like Ahirwal that have been loyal strongholds.

If tensions between senior leaders like Rao Inderjit Singh, CM Saini, and former CM Khattar continue to spill out into the open, it could hurt the party’s image in the run-up to future polls.

For now, the BJP high command will have to figure out how to balance competing ambitions and regional loyalties, or risk losing the very ground it has worked so hard to build in South Haryana.