Home > India > “Crime Capital Of India”: Rahul Gandhi Slams Nitish Kumar Government Over Patna Murder Case

“Crime Capital Of India”: Rahul Gandhi Slams Nitish Kumar Government Over Patna Murder Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP over the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna. The businessman, Gopal Khemka, was shot dead on Friday night outside his residence in the Bihar capital, Patna, by a bike-borne criminal at point-blank range.

Rahul Gandhi slams Nitish Government over Patna murder case (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 15:04:43 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, July 6, 2025, launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP over the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, alleging that the Bihar Government has turned the state into the “crime capital of India”.

The businessman, Khemka, was shot dead on Friday night outside his residence in the State capital, Patna, by a bike-borne criminal at point-blank range. As per reports, the police took more than two hours to reach the spot of the crime when the police station was just 300m away.



In a post on X in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “The brazen murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has once again proven – the BJP and Nitish Kumar together have turned Bihar into “India’s crime capital.” Today, Bihar lives in the shadow of loot, gunfire, and murder.”

He further said, “Crime has become the ‘new normal’ here – and the government is utterly ineffective. Brothers and sisters of Bihar, this injustice can no longer be tolerated. A government that cannot ensure the safety of your children cannot be entrusted with your future either.”

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha added, “Every murder, every loot, every bullet – is a cry for change. Now is the time for a new Bihar – where there is no fear, only progress. This time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar.”

The police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of Gaurav Khemka, the second son of Gopal Khemka, at Gandhi Maidan police station. Bihar Police has formed Special Task Force (STF) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) teams to investigate the murder case. They conducted raids at several locations to catch the killer. 

ALSO READ: 22 Year Old Data Scientist Rape Case In Pune: FIR Filed By Woman Was Misleading, Shocking Details Revealed

