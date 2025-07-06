22 Year Old Data Scientist Rape Case In Pune: FIR Filed By Woman Was Misleading, Shocking Details Revealed

In the latest update, Pune Commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar revealed that a 22-year-old data scientist fabricated her rape allegation. “It was found that the woman had filed a false complaint. Her complaint misled the Pune Police,” he said. The complaint alleged rape by an unidentified courier delivery agent at her Kondhwa residence.

Kumar added, “Just two days ago, an incident came before Pune City Police, which was used to create a narrative that law and order concerning women in Pune has completely collapsed… No one should try to defame Pune, a city known to be one of the safest, through fake narratives.”

Police Record Statement Before Magistrate After Inconsistencies Emerge

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde stated that officers produced the woman before Chief Judicial Magistrate T M Ahmed on Friday to record her statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Officials observed inconsistencies between the woman’s First Information Report (FIR) and her subsequent oral and written statements. “She continuously changed her statements during questioning,” said Shinde.

Authorities noted that her claims did not align with physical or digital evidence, prompting a re-examination of the incident’s details and verification of the events described in her original FIR.

Woman Met The Accused Perviously

During questioning, the woman admitted she knew the accused and had met him previously at her residence. She allegedly filed the complaint “out of anger” after the man reportedly forced himself on her during a consensual encounter. Investigators determined there was no forced entry into her home, no chemical was used, and the selfie mentioned in the complaint was taken with her consent.

City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed, “There was no forced entry into the woman’s flat, no chemical was sprayed to render her unconscious and the selfie on her cellphone was taken with her consent before she cropped the image.”

Police Detain and Release Accused After Verifying Evidence

Police detained the 24-year-old accused, a professional based in Baner, for questioning after obtaining cellular location data placing him near the woman’s residence at the time of the alleged incident. Following the investigation, the police released him on Saturday after issuing a formal notice and instructing him to cooperate with the investigation as required.

A senior officer stated that authorities would decide whether to take action against the woman after the investigation concludes. “She would be referred to a counselling session,” the officer added, noting the seriousness of filing a false complaint under Indian law.

