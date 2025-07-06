PM Modi Extends Ashadhi Ekadashi Wishes, Prays For Welfare Of All

On the occassion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends warm welcome to the nations. Posting on the social media handle X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt greetings on this sacred day of Ashadhi Ekadashi! May Vitthal’s blessings always remain upon you—this is our prayer and wish at Vitthal’s feet. May Lord Vitthal continue to guide us toward a joyful and prosperous society, and may we continue to serve the poor and the underprivileged.” His message resonated with millions of devotees across the country who observe the day with spiritual devotion and traditional worship of Lord Vitthal.

आषाढी एकादशीच्या या पवित्र दिनाच्या मनोभावे शुभेच्छा! आपल्यावर विठ्ठलाचे आशीर्वाद सदैव असेच कायम राहोत हीच विठ्ठलाच्या चरणी आपली प्रार्थना आणि कामना. भगवान विठ्ठल आपल्याला आनंदी आणि समृद्धीमय समाजासाठी मार्गदर्शन करत राहो, आणि आपणही गरीब आणि वंचितांची सेवा करत राहू या. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2025

Significance of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, marks an important day in the Hindu calendar, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.

Devotees observe the day by fasting, chanting bhajans, and offering prayers to Lord Vitthal, a revered form of Lord Vishnu. The occasion also signals the beginning of Chaturmas—the four holy months of penance, devotion, and self-discipline.

Thousands of Warkaris, pilgrims devoted to Vitthal, complete the annual Pandharpur Wari, a sacred foot pilgrimage that concludes at the Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur. The day reflects deep devotion, community spirit, and the pursuit of spiritual upliftment.

