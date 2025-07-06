Live Tv
Home > India > PM Modi Extends Ashadhi Ekadashi Wishes, Prays For Welfare Of All

PM Modi Extends Ashadhi Ekadashi Wishes, Prays For Welfare Of All

Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, marks the beginning of Chaturmas and holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Vitthal. Thousands undertake the Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage, culminating in prayers at the Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur.

PM Modi greets on Ashadhi Ekadashi

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 11:13:18 IST

On the occassion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends warm welcome to the nations. Posting on the social media handle X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt greetings on this sacred day of Ashadhi Ekadashi! May Vitthal’s blessings always remain upon you—this is our prayer and wish at Vitthal’s feet. May Lord Vitthal continue to guide us toward a joyful and prosperous society, and may we continue to serve the poor and the underprivileged.” His message resonated with millions of devotees across the country who observe the day with spiritual devotion and traditional worship of Lord Vitthal.

Significance of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, marks an important day in the Hindu calendar, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.

Devotees observe the day by fasting, chanting bhajans, and offering prayers to Lord Vitthal, a revered form of Lord Vishnu. The occasion also signals the beginning of Chaturmas—the four holy months of penance, devotion, and self-discipline.

Thousands of Warkaris, pilgrims devoted to Vitthal, complete the annual Pandharpur Wari, a sacred foot pilgrimage that concludes at the Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur. The day reflects deep devotion, community spirit, and the pursuit of spiritual upliftment.

Tags: Ashadhi Ekadashipm modi’
