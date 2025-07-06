Dalai Lama Has Been An Enduring Symbol Of Love: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the 14th Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. In a post on X, he said, “I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.

He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life.” The Prime Minister’s message highlighted the spiritual leader’s influence beyond borders and across communities, as India marked the occasion with reverence and gratitude.

Pema Khandu Says Dalai Lama’s Institution Has No Link to China

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, speaking from Dharamshala on the eve of the Dalai Lama’s birthday, dismissed China’s claim over the Dalai Lama’s institution. He said, “China has nothing to do with the institution,” asserting that the Gaden Phodrang Trust is deeply rooted in Tibet and revered across the Himalayan belt. Speaking to ANI, Khandu stated, “China doesn’t have a field to comment on His Holiness’ institution… the Dalai Lama institution is not there, that is in Tibet, and all the residents of the Himalayan belt recognise it.” He affirmed the identity and independence of the institution.

Devotees Gather in Dharamshala for Dalai Lama’s Long Life Offering

Pema Khandu posted early morning images from Dharamshala, showing devotees greeting the Dalai Lama on his birthday. “A special day in Dharamshala, where people from all walks of life came together for the Long Life Offering (Tenshug) to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama,” he wrote on X. Khandu, representing the people of Arunachal Pradesh, joined the large gathering. “It is an honour for us to celebrate the 90th birthday (of the Dalai Lama), and I came here to represent especially my people of Arunachal Pradesh, to be in this historic process,” he added during the celebrations.

Dalai Lama Shares Message of Compassion on 90th Birthday

The Dalai Lama marked his 90th birthday with a public message on X, thanking global communities for the celebrations. He wrote, “On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.”

He expressed gratitude and shared reflections on the values he upholds, stating that though he does not typically celebrate birthdays, he wanted to offer his thoughts.

In his message, the Dalai Lama encouraged followers to pursue peace of mind over material gains. “While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place,” he said. He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting human values, religious harmony, ancient Indian wisdom, and Tibetan culture, which he believes holds deep potential to benefit global society through its focus on compassion.

