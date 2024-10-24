Cyclone Dana Approaches: Preparations Intensify In Odisha And West Bengal

Cyclone Dana is poised to make landfall early Friday along the Odisha coast, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that wind speeds could reach up to 120 km/h during the storm's impact, with the expected landfall point between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port.

Evacuations Underway

In preparation for the storm, authorities have evacuated over 300,000 residents in Odisha to ensure their safety. Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, assured the public that the government is well-prepared for the cyclone’s arrival.

Key Developments

Kolkata Airport Takes Precautions: As Cyclone Dana approaches, flight operations at Kolkata Airport will be suspended from 6 PM on October 24 until 9 AM on October 25 due to anticipated severe weather conditions. Airport authorities are implementing measures to protect passengers and aircraft.

Mamata Banerjee Stays on Alert: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will remain at the state secretariat in Nabanna until the cyclone makes landfall, closely monitoring the situation.

IMD Issues Warnings: The IMD has warned that the most significant impact of the cyclone will be felt in Odisha, followed by coastal districts in West Bengal. Heavy rainfall has already been reported in these areas, contributing to rough sea conditions.

Emergency Services Mobilized

Nineteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby in Odisha, ready to respond to any emergencies arising from the cyclone. Public transport services in and around Kolkata may also be disrupted as conditions worsen.

