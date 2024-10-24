Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Dana Approaches: Preparations Intensify In Odisha And West Bengal

Cyclone Dana is poised to make landfall early Friday along the Odisha coast, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that wind speeds could reach up to 120 km/h during the storm's impact, with the expected landfall point between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port.

Cyclone Dana Approaches: Preparations Intensify In Odisha And West Bengal

Cyclone Dana is poised to make landfall early Friday along the Odisha coast, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that wind speeds could reach up to 120 km/h during the storm’s impact, with the expected landfall point between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port.

Evacuations Underway

In preparation for the storm, authorities have evacuated over 300,000 residents in Odisha to ensure their safety. Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, assured the public that the government is well-prepared for the cyclone’s arrival.

Key Developments

Kolkata Airport Takes Precautions: As Cyclone Dana approaches, flight operations at Kolkata Airport will be suspended from 6 PM on October 24 until 9 AM on October 25 due to anticipated severe weather conditions. Airport authorities are implementing measures to protect passengers and aircraft.

Mamata Banerjee Stays on Alert: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will remain at the state secretariat in Nabanna until the cyclone makes landfall, closely monitoring the situation.

IMD Issues Warnings: The IMD has warned that the most significant impact of the cyclone will be felt in Odisha, followed by coastal districts in West Bengal. Heavy rainfall has already been reported in these areas, contributing to rough sea conditions.

Emergency Services Mobilized

Nineteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby in Odisha, ready to respond to any emergencies arising from the cyclone. Public transport services in and around Kolkata may also be disrupted as conditions worsen.

ALSO READ: Fresh Bomb Threats Disrupt Over 70 Flights Across Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, And Akasa

Filed under

Cyclone Dana ndrf odisha west bengal
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Elections: Yugendra Pawar To Contest Against Uncle Ajit Pawar From Baramati Constituency

Maharashtra Elections: Yugendra Pawar To Contest Against Uncle Ajit Pawar From Baramati Constituency

Can India Become A Global Chip Powerhouse? Nvidia’s Partnership Signals A New Beginning

Can India Become A Global Chip Powerhouse? Nvidia’s Partnership Signals A New Beginning

NTA Reviews NEET UG 2025 Exam Format Following RTI Inquiry: What Will Be The Potential Changes?

NTA Reviews NEET UG 2025 Exam Format Following RTI Inquiry: What Will Be The Potential...

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

KL Rahul’s Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain Ahead Of IPL 2025

KL Rahul’s Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain Ahead Of IPL 2025

Entertainment

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox