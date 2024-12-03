Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Cyclone ‘Fengal’: Coastal Districts in Tamil Nadu Face Heavy Rain and Cold Wave

The ongoing Cyclone Fengal has gripped Tamil Nadu, battering coastal districts and leaving residents struggling with a combination of heavy rains and plunging temperatures. After making landfall on Saturday, November 30, the cyclone was expected to weaken within a couple of days. However, its continued intensification has left many shocked and concerned.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of persistent rain, a cold wave, and low temperatures in the affected areas. As the cyclone progresses, authorities are urging vigilance and caution.

Cyclone’s Path and Impact

As of December 2, Cyclone Fengal maintained its strength, continuing to affect Tamil Nadu and its neighboring regions. According to meteorologists, the cyclone is expected to intensify further and move southeastward on December 3. Its path is projected to traverse the eastern and central Arabian Sea, impacting North Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu’s coastal belt.

Alerts and Precautions Agains the Cyclone Across the State

To mitigate risks, authorities have issued weather alerts across multiple districts:

  • Yellow Alert in Bengaluru: Bengaluru has been placed under a yellow alert as moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated.
  • Orange Alert in Coastal and Hilly Regions: Southern Karnataka districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysuru, are on high alert for heavy downpours.
  • Red Alert in Ten Districts: Severe rainfall, measuring up to 200mm in the next 20 hours, is forecasted for districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and parts of Mysuru.

In response, schools and colleges in affected regions have been granted holidays to ensure safety amid the inclement weather.

Torrential Rains Add to Residents’ Woes

The cyclone has exacerbated the challenges posed by cold weather, as heavy rainfalls inundate urban and rural areas alike. Low-lying regions are facing flooding, while strong winds have uprooted trees and disrupted transportation. Residents are bracing for more rain as authorities work to manage the situation.

The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable areas to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Coastal residents have been cautioned against venturing into the sea due to the risk of high waves and strong currents. The state disaster management teams are on standby, coordinating rescue and relief operations where necessary.

Coastal Districts Cold wave cyclone Fengal heavy rain Tamil Nadu

