Sunday, December 1, 2024
Kerala Weather: IMD Issues Orange And Red Alerts For 8 Districts On December 2

IMD issues red alert for Kerala’s northern districts due to extremely heavy rainfall on December 2. Authorities warn of flooding, mudslides, and power disruption.

Kerala Weather: IMD Issues Orange And Red Alerts For 8 Districts On December 2

As Cyclone Fengal continues to impact coastal regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four northern districts in Kerala for Monday, December 2. The weather department has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall, expecting isolated downpours in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

The IMD warned that rainfall intensity would increase, with light to moderate showers expected across most of Kerala, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall in select areas. Particularly, the northern parts of the state are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall, leading to potential flooding, mudslides, and traffic disruptions. The rain is expected to continue with heavy showers in isolated places on December 3.

In response to these warnings, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised residents in vulnerable regions, including low-lying areas and those prone to landslides, to remain vigilant. People are being asked to relocate to safer zones, particularly those living near riverbanks, dams, and mudslide-prone locations.

MUST READ: Fengal Cyclone: IndiGo Flight Struggles To Land During Landing At Chennai Airport | Watch Video

The IMD’s alert system categorizes the rainfall severity, with a red alert indicating rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert signifying 11-20 cm of rain, and a yellow alert indicating moderate rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The authorities have also warned of potential waterlogging on major roads and advised regulating traffic to avoid congestion due to poor visibility. There is a possibility of damage to the power sector as trees may be uprooted amid heavy rains, further disrupting electricity services.

Meanwhile, the SDMA has issued a fishing ban from December 1 to 4 along the Kerala coast, from December 1 to 5 along the Lakshadweep coast, and from December 3 to 4 along the Karnataka coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to the hazardous weather conditions.

With the situation evolving, the government continues to monitor the developments closely and urges people to heed all safety warnings, particularly in flood-prone and coastal areas.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal: NDRF Rescues Residents From Flooded Cuddalore Using Boats

IMD red Alert Kerala red alert rainfall Kerala storm December 2024 KSDMA rainfall alert

