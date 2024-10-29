Death Threat & Ransom Demand Target Zeeshan Siddique, Son of Baba Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, has reportedly received a death threat following the shocking murder of his father earlier this month in Mumbai.

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, has reportedly received a death threat following the shocking murder of his father earlier this month in Mumbai. Sources revealed that an unidentified caller made contact with the public relations office of the Bandra East MLA on Friday evening, issuing threats against both Zeeshan and Bollywood actor Salman Khan while demanding money.

The incident prompted immediate action, with a complaint filed at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station. This alarming development adds a layer of tension to the already charged atmosphere as Maharashtra prepares for its assembly elections on November 20.

Recent Political Shift for Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique’s political journey has taken a significant turn recently. On Friday, just days before receiving the death threat, he joined the National Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar after being expelled from the Congress party in August. This strategic move positions him to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections against Varun Sirdesai, a candidate from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and cousin of Aaditya Thackeray.

Expressing gratitude for the support he has received during this challenging time, Zeeshan stated, “This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will win Bandra East yet again.”

Baba Siddique’s Murder: Ongoing Investigation

The backdrop of Zeeshan Siddique’s political ascent is marred by the recent murder of his father, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and prominent NCP figure. Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son’s office near Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar. The murder has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the case, and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has assembled several teams to investigate all potential angles. Reports indicate that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder, raising concerns about the safety of political figures in the region.

In a controversial and unverified social media post, an individual linked to the gang suggested that Baba Siddique’s close ties with Salman Khan were a factor in the decision to target him. This claim has only fueled speculation and fear among those involved in the political sphere.

Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Maharashtra assembly elections are set to take place on November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. The electoral battle will primarily involve two alliances: the Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the Maha Vikas Agadhi, which includes the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the dominant force, securing 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Congress won 56 and 44 seats, respectively. As the NDA seeks re-election in the upcoming polls, the opposition MVA alliance aims to reclaim power following the ousting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government due to a split in the Shiv Sena.