Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Death Threat & Ransom Demand Target Zeeshan Siddique, Son of Baba Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, has reportedly received a death threat following the shocking murder of his father earlier this month in Mumbai.

Death Threat & Ransom Demand Target Zeeshan Siddique, Son of Baba Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, has reportedly received a death threat following the shocking murder of his father earlier this month in Mumbai. Sources revealed that an unidentified caller made contact with the public relations office of the Bandra East MLA on Friday evening, issuing threats against both Zeeshan and Bollywood actor Salman Khan while demanding money.

The incident prompted immediate action, with a complaint filed at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station. This alarming development adds a layer of tension to the already charged atmosphere as Maharashtra prepares for its assembly elections on November 20.

Recent Political Shift for Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique’s political journey has taken a significant turn recently. On Friday, just days before receiving the death threat, he joined the National Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar after being expelled from the Congress party in August. This strategic move positions him to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections against Varun Sirdesai, a candidate from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and cousin of Aaditya Thackeray.

Expressing gratitude for the support he has received during this challenging time, Zeeshan stated, “This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will win Bandra East yet again.”

Baba Siddique’s Murder: Ongoing Investigation

The backdrop of Zeeshan Siddique’s political ascent is marred by the recent murder of his father, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and prominent NCP figure. Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son’s office near Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar. The murder has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the case, and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has assembled several teams to investigate all potential angles. Reports indicate that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder, raising concerns about the safety of political figures in the region.

In a controversial and unverified social media post, an individual linked to the gang suggested that Baba Siddique’s close ties with Salman Khan were a factor in the decision to target him. This claim has only fueled speculation and fear among those involved in the political sphere.

Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Maharashtra assembly elections are set to take place on November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. The electoral battle will primarily involve two alliances: the Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the Maha Vikas Agadhi, which includes the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the dominant force, securing 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Congress won 56 and 44 seats, respectively. As the NDA seeks re-election in the upcoming polls, the opposition MVA alliance aims to reclaim power following the ousting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government due to a split in the Shiv Sena.

Filed under

Baba Siddique Bandra East constituency mla Zeeshan Siddique
Advertisement

Also Read

Buy a Villa, Get a Lamborghini Free: Jaypee Greens’ SHOCKING Real Estate Offer

Buy a Villa, Get a Lamborghini Free: Jaypee Greens’ SHOCKING Real Estate Offer

Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Bay Of Bengal Today, Reports NCS

Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Bay Of Bengal Today, Reports NCS

Suspected Arson Targets Ballot Drop Boxes in Pacific Northwest Ahead of Election Day

Suspected Arson Targets Ballot Drop Boxes in Pacific Northwest Ahead of Election Day

‘Bal Sant Baba’ Abhinav Arora Receives Death Threat from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

‘Bal Sant Baba’ Abhinav Arora Receives Death Threat from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

China’s New Measures To Combat Declining Birth Rates: A Push For A Childbirth-Friendly Society

China’s New Measures To Combat Declining Birth Rates: A Push For A Childbirth-Friendly Society

Entertainment

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox