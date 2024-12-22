Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Air Emergency: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Amid Cold Wave

Delhi’s air quality has returned to 'severe' with an AQI of 427, worsened by a cold wave. Health experts warn of risks, urging people to stay indoors.

Delhi Air Emergency: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Amid Cold Wave

Delhi’s air quality has once again deteriorated to the “severe” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a concerning 427 at 7 am on Sunday. This marks a significant setback, as the city had previously seen a slight improvement to the “very poor” category. However, the ongoing cold wave and a drastic drop in wind speeds have contributed to a return of hazardous air conditions, making it the worst air quality since December 2021.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), PM2.5, which refers to fine particulate matter, continues to be the primary pollutant, exacerbating the situation. These microscopic particles pose severe health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly. The cold wave in Delhi, with temperatures dipping to 8°C at 7 am, has further worsened the pollution levels as lower temperatures trap pollutants near the ground, preventing them from dispersing.

Air Quality in Key Delhi Areas

On Sunday morning, air quality across several regions in Delhi registered dangerously high levels. Notable readings include:

  • Anand Vihar: 427
  • Ashok Vihar: 430
  • Bawana: 432
  • Burari Crossing: 410
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 429
  • IGI Airport (T3): 372
  • ITO: 384
  • Jahangirpuri: 441
  • Mundka: 428
  • Patparganj: 402
  • RK Puram: 408
  • Vivek Vihar: 419

According to the CPCB’s AQI scale, values between 401-450 are considered “severe,” indicating serious health risks for the general population. With Delhi’s AQI consistently surpassing the 400-mark in recent days, the air quality is categorized under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes stricter regulations and restrictions to mitigate the impact of pollution.

Health Risks and Safety Measures

With the AQI in the “severe” range, health experts are advising people, particularly vulnerable groups, to avoid outdoor activities. Children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory conditions are especially at risk. Hospitals across Delhi have reported a surge in cases of respiratory distress, asthma exacerbations, and other pollution-related illnesses.

Residents have been urged to wear N95 masks when stepping outdoors and limit physical exertion. The worsening air quality has also led to increased instances of eye irritation and throat discomfort. Furthermore, the ongoing cold wave makes it even more challenging for residents to escape the effects of the toxic air.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rain or drizzle for Monday, December 23, which could offer some relief by helping to clear the air. However, the rain is expected to be brief, with temperatures hovering around 7°C at night and a maximum of 22°C during the day.

The forecast for the upcoming Christmas weekend indicates that the weather will remain chilly with dense fog expected on Christmas Eve, and moderate fog predicted for Christmas Day. While the fog may help trap pollutants, it could also cause visibility issues, especially in the mornings.

Delhi’s Battle Against Air Quality Crisis

Delhi’s air quality crisis is not a new phenomenon but has worsened in recent years, particularly during the winter months. This persistent issue is driven by a combination of factors, including vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial pollution, stubble burning in neighboring states, and unfavorable weather conditions that trap pollutants.

The city’s air quality has repeatedly surpassed the “severe” category this winter, leading to growing concerns over public health. The government has imposed several measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including restrictions on construction activities, increased monitoring of pollution sources, and public advisories urging citizens to stay indoors.

While the situation remains dire, experts stress that urgent steps are needed to curb emissions, including expanding green cover, transitioning to cleaner fuels, improving public transportation, and enforcing stricter regulations on construction and industrial pollution.

Delhi Residents Face a Long Battle with Air Pollution

As Delhi grapples with another episode of severe air pollution, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for long-term solutions to the city’s pollution woes. With a population of over 20 million, the need for sustainable policies that address air quality is more urgent than ever.

For now, the immediate focus remains on protecting the health of Delhi’s residents, minimizing exposure to harmful pollutants, and encouraging greater awareness about the dangers of air pollution. As the city braces for another intense winter, it is crucial that authorities, residents, and experts work together to address one of the country’s most pressing environmental challenges.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Cabinet 2024: Who Got What?

Filed under

Air Quality Index (AQI) delhi air pollution Health risks

Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Government Cabinet 2024: Who Got What?

Maharashtra Government Cabinet 2024: Who Got What?

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni Legal Battle?

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin...

PM Narendra Modi Meets Emir Of Kuwait, Attends Opening Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup

PM Narendra Modi Meets Emir Of Kuwait, Attends Opening Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup

Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Who Is Lara Trump? Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law Will Be Replaced By THIS Republican After Withdrawing From Florida Senate Bid

Who Is Lara Trump? Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law Will Be Replaced By THIS Republican After Withdrawing...

Entertainment

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni Legal Battle?

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin

Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Taylor Swift Donates $250,000 To Support Families In Need During Holiday Season

Taylor Swift Donates $250,000 To Support Families In Need During Holiday Season

Salman Khan Is A Bully? Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Says On It

Salman Khan Is A Bully? Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Says On It

Marco OTT Release: Action Thriller To Be Available On THIS Streaming Platform With An Extended Runtime

Marco OTT Release: Action Thriller To Be Available On THIS Streaming Platform With An Extended

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox