Delhi Air Emergency: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Amid Cold Wave

Delhi’s air quality has returned to 'severe' with an AQI of 427, worsened by a cold wave. Health experts warn of risks, urging people to stay indoors.

Delhi’s air quality has once again deteriorated to the “severe” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a concerning 427 at 7 am on Sunday. This marks a significant setback, as the city had previously seen a slight improvement to the “very poor” category. However, the ongoing cold wave and a drastic drop in wind speeds have contributed to a return of hazardous air conditions, making it the worst air quality since December 2021.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), PM2.5, which refers to fine particulate matter, continues to be the primary pollutant, exacerbating the situation. These microscopic particles pose severe health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly. The cold wave in Delhi, with temperatures dipping to 8°C at 7 am, has further worsened the pollution levels as lower temperatures trap pollutants near the ground, preventing them from dispersing.

Air Quality in Key Delhi Areas

On Sunday morning, air quality across several regions in Delhi registered dangerously high levels. Notable readings include:

Anand Vihar : 427

: 427 Ashok Vihar : 430

: 430 Bawana : 432

: 432 Burari Crossing : 410

: 410 Dwarka Sector 8 : 429

: 429 IGI Airport (T3) : 372

: 372 ITO : 384

: 384 Jahangirpuri : 441

: 441 Mundka : 428

: 428 Patparganj : 402

: 402 RK Puram : 408

: 408 Vivek Vihar: 419

According to the CPCB’s AQI scale, values between 401-450 are considered “severe,” indicating serious health risks for the general population. With Delhi’s AQI consistently surpassing the 400-mark in recent days, the air quality is categorized under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes stricter regulations and restrictions to mitigate the impact of pollution.

Health Risks and Safety Measures

With the AQI in the “severe” range, health experts are advising people, particularly vulnerable groups, to avoid outdoor activities. Children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory conditions are especially at risk. Hospitals across Delhi have reported a surge in cases of respiratory distress, asthma exacerbations, and other pollution-related illnesses.

Residents have been urged to wear N95 masks when stepping outdoors and limit physical exertion. The worsening air quality has also led to increased instances of eye irritation and throat discomfort. Furthermore, the ongoing cold wave makes it even more challenging for residents to escape the effects of the toxic air.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rain or drizzle for Monday, December 23, which could offer some relief by helping to clear the air. However, the rain is expected to be brief, with temperatures hovering around 7°C at night and a maximum of 22°C during the day.

The forecast for the upcoming Christmas weekend indicates that the weather will remain chilly with dense fog expected on Christmas Eve, and moderate fog predicted for Christmas Day. While the fog may help trap pollutants, it could also cause visibility issues, especially in the mornings.

Delhi’s Battle Against Air Quality Crisis

Delhi’s air quality crisis is not a new phenomenon but has worsened in recent years, particularly during the winter months. This persistent issue is driven by a combination of factors, including vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial pollution, stubble burning in neighboring states, and unfavorable weather conditions that trap pollutants.

The city’s air quality has repeatedly surpassed the “severe” category this winter, leading to growing concerns over public health. The government has imposed several measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including restrictions on construction activities, increased monitoring of pollution sources, and public advisories urging citizens to stay indoors.

While the situation remains dire, experts stress that urgent steps are needed to curb emissions, including expanding green cover, transitioning to cleaner fuels, improving public transportation, and enforcing stricter regulations on construction and industrial pollution.

Delhi Residents Face a Long Battle with Air Pollution

As Delhi grapples with another episode of severe air pollution, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for long-term solutions to the city’s pollution woes. With a population of over 20 million, the need for sustainable policies that address air quality is more urgent than ever.

For now, the immediate focus remains on protecting the health of Delhi’s residents, minimizing exposure to harmful pollutants, and encouraging greater awareness about the dangers of air pollution. As the city braces for another intense winter, it is crucial that authorities, residents, and experts work together to address one of the country’s most pressing environmental challenges.

