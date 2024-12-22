Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Maharashtra Government Cabinet 2024: Who Got What?

Maharashtra’s cabinet reshuffle sees key ministerial appointments with Devendra Fadnavis retaining major portfolios and fresh faces taking charge of new ministries.

Maharashtra Government Cabinet 2024: Who Got What?

The Mahayuti government has unveiled its latest cabinet reshuffle, retaining many key portfolios while also making significant changes across various ministries. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, leading the Maharashtra government, has kept the crucial portfolios of energy, law and judiciary, general administration, and information and publicity. These departments are vital for the smooth governance and growth of the state, and Fadnavis’s continued control over them underscores their importance in the government’s broader agenda.

The new government structure sees a blend of familiar faces and new entrants, with several ministers retaining their previous portfolios. From the Shiv Sena, Shambhuraj Desai is given responsibility for tourism, mining, and ex-servicemen’s welfare. Uday Samant will continue heading the industries department, while Gulabrao Patil has been allocated water supply and sanitation. Dada Bhuse, previously in charge of Public Works (PWD), has now been appointed the Minister for School Education. Other notable appointments from Shiv Sena include Sanjay Rathod, who will oversee soil and water conservation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also made important appointments. Chandrashekhar Bawankule is the new revenue minister, and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has been appointed as the minister for water resources, focusing on the development of Godavari and Krishna Valley. Additionally, Girish Mahajan has taken charge of a newly split water resources department, now responsible for Vidarbha, Tapi, and Konkan Development Corporation, along with disaster management.

Chandrakant Patil retains his position as the Minister for Higher and Technical Education, as well as Parliamentary Affairs, while Ganesh Naik has been given the forests portfolio. Pankaja Munde, a key BJP leader, has been entrusted with the environment and climate change, as well as animal husbandry. Her cousin, Dhananjay Munde from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has taken over the food and civil supplies and consumer protection ministries.

The NCP has seen its share of key positions, with Hasan Mushrif handling medical education and Aditi Tatkare continuing to oversee women and child development. Meanwhile, Dattatray Bharne has been given the responsibility of sports and youth welfare, along with minorities development and Waqf.

The reshuffle also brings in some fresh faces from the Shiv Sena and BJP. Bharat Gogawale, a new entrant from Shiv Sena, has been given charge of employment guarantee, horticulture, and salt pan land development. Sanjay Shirsat will oversee social justice. From Mumbai, Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been allocated skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovation, while Ashish Shelar will manage information technology and cultural affairs.

In a significant move, two junior ministers for the home ministry have been appointed to handle urban and rural affairs. Yogesh Kadam from Shiv Sena will be responsible for urban affairs, while BJP’s Pankaj Bhoyar will take care of rural affairs, with each having their specific portfolios to manage.

As part of the restructuring, the government has also appointed six ministers of state (MoS), each handling 5-6 important portfolios. Ashish Jaiswal will manage finance, planning, agriculture, and law and judiciary. Meanwhile, Madhuri Misal has been assigned urban development, transport, social justice, and medical education.

This cabinet reshuffle signals a strategic approach to governance, with an emphasis on both continuity and innovation. With a mix of experienced ministers and fresh faces, the Maharashtra government aims to address key issues such as education, water resources, and economic development, while ensuring effective leadership at the grassroots level.

ALSO READ: Fire Breaks Out At Hyderabad’s Sattva Knowledge City: No Casualties Reported

Filed under

cabinet reshuffle Maharashtra Cabinet 2024 Maharashtra Government Cabinet Mahayuti government

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Air Emergency: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Amid Cold Wave

Delhi Air Emergency: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Amid Cold Wave

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni Legal Battle?

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin...

PM Narendra Modi Meets Emir Of Kuwait, Attends Opening Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup

PM Narendra Modi Meets Emir Of Kuwait, Attends Opening Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup

Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Who Is Lara Trump? Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law Will Be Replaced By THIS Republican After Withdrawing From Florida Senate Bid

Who Is Lara Trump? Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law Will Be Replaced By THIS Republican After Withdrawing...

Entertainment

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni Legal Battle?

Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin

Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Taylor Swift Donates $250,000 To Support Families In Need During Holiday Season

Taylor Swift Donates $250,000 To Support Families In Need During Holiday Season

Salman Khan Is A Bully? Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Says On It

Salman Khan Is A Bully? Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Says On It

Marco OTT Release: Action Thriller To Be Available On THIS Streaming Platform With An Extended Runtime

Marco OTT Release: Action Thriller To Be Available On THIS Streaming Platform With An Extended

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox