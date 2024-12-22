The Mahayuti government has unveiled its latest cabinet reshuffle, retaining many key portfolios while also making significant changes across various ministries. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, leading the Maharashtra government, has kept the crucial portfolios of energy, law and judiciary, general administration, and information and publicity. These departments are vital for the smooth governance and growth of the state, and Fadnavis’s continued control over them underscores their importance in the government’s broader agenda.

The new government structure sees a blend of familiar faces and new entrants, with several ministers retaining their previous portfolios. From the Shiv Sena, Shambhuraj Desai is given responsibility for tourism, mining, and ex-servicemen’s welfare. Uday Samant will continue heading the industries department, while Gulabrao Patil has been allocated water supply and sanitation. Dada Bhuse, previously in charge of Public Works (PWD), has now been appointed the Minister for School Education. Other notable appointments from Shiv Sena include Sanjay Rathod, who will oversee soil and water conservation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also made important appointments. Chandrashekhar Bawankule is the new revenue minister, and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has been appointed as the minister for water resources, focusing on the development of Godavari and Krishna Valley. Additionally, Girish Mahajan has taken charge of a newly split water resources department, now responsible for Vidarbha, Tapi, and Konkan Development Corporation, along with disaster management.

Chandrakant Patil retains his position as the Minister for Higher and Technical Education, as well as Parliamentary Affairs, while Ganesh Naik has been given the forests portfolio. Pankaja Munde, a key BJP leader, has been entrusted with the environment and climate change, as well as animal husbandry. Her cousin, Dhananjay Munde from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has taken over the food and civil supplies and consumer protection ministries.

The NCP has seen its share of key positions, with Hasan Mushrif handling medical education and Aditi Tatkare continuing to oversee women and child development. Meanwhile, Dattatray Bharne has been given the responsibility of sports and youth welfare, along with minorities development and Waqf.

The reshuffle also brings in some fresh faces from the Shiv Sena and BJP. Bharat Gogawale, a new entrant from Shiv Sena, has been given charge of employment guarantee, horticulture, and salt pan land development. Sanjay Shirsat will oversee social justice. From Mumbai, Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been allocated skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovation, while Ashish Shelar will manage information technology and cultural affairs.

In a significant move, two junior ministers for the home ministry have been appointed to handle urban and rural affairs. Yogesh Kadam from Shiv Sena will be responsible for urban affairs, while BJP’s Pankaj Bhoyar will take care of rural affairs, with each having their specific portfolios to manage.

As part of the restructuring, the government has also appointed six ministers of state (MoS), each handling 5-6 important portfolios. Ashish Jaiswal will manage finance, planning, agriculture, and law and judiciary. Meanwhile, Madhuri Misal has been assigned urban development, transport, social justice, and medical education.

This cabinet reshuffle signals a strategic approach to governance, with an emphasis on both continuity and innovation. With a mix of experienced ministers and fresh faces, the Maharashtra government aims to address key issues such as education, water resources, and economic development, while ensuring effective leadership at the grassroots level.

