Saturday, December 21, 2024
Fire Breaks Out At Hyderabad’s Sattva Knowledge City: No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Hyderabad’s Sattva Knowledge City in Madhapur early Saturday morning, causing thick smoke but no casualties. Fire tenders quickly responded to control the blaze, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit. Investigations are ongoing.

Fire Breaks Out At Hyderabad’s Sattva Knowledge City: No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out early Saturday morning at Sattva Knowledge City in Madhapur, Hyderabad, filling the area with thick smoke. The fire, which started on the fifth floor around 6:10 am, caused no injuries or fatalities as the building was unoccupied at the time.

Security staff noticed the smoke and promptly alerted the authorities. Four fire tenders—two from Madhapur and one each from Kukatpally and Vattinagulapalle—were dispatched to the scene. District Fire Officer Shaik Khaja Karimulla stated that efforts to extinguish the fire were still ongoing, with smoke emanating from the fourth and fifth floors.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

Visuals from the site showed plumes of smoke billowing into the sky, creating a sense of urgency. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit may have caused the blaze, but an official investigation will determine the exact reason. Authorities will also assess the extent of property damage after the fire is fully extinguished.

The incident highlights the importance of fire safety measures in commercial spaces, especially during non-operational hours.

