Friday, November 22, 2024
Delhi AQI Today: Dense Fog, AQI Stands Very Poor

A thick blanket of smog has engulfed Delhi, with the air quality continuing to deteriorate across the city. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Lodhi Road stands at 267, falling under the ‘poor’ category.

The smog has significantly reduced visibility, impacting daily activities and raising health concerns. Residents are reporting discomfort, with many experiencing respiratory issues, irritation in the eyes, and fatigue due to the polluted air.

What Does the ‘Poor’ Category Mean?

An AQI reading in the range of 201-300 is categorized as ‘poor,’ indicating that prolonged exposure can lead to respiratory distress, especially in vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Contributing Factors

Delhi’s worsening air quality is attributed to several factors, including:

  • Vehicular Emissions: With increasing traffic, pollutants from vehicles significantly contribute to the city’s smog.
  • Stubble Burning: Seasonal crop residue burning in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana exacerbates pollution levels during this time of the year.
  • Weather Conditions: Calm winds and lower temperatures trap pollutants near the surface, preventing their dispersion.

Also Read: Delhi's Khan Market Stands At 22nd Most Expensive Market In The World

