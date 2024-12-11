Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi AQI Update: Remains To Be In ‘Poor’ Category, Temperature Dips To 8 Degree

Delhi experienced a chilly start on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius, settling at 2 degrees below the season's average.

Delhi AQI Update: Remains To Be In ‘Poor’ Category, Temperature Dips To 8 Degree

Delhi experienced a chilly start on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius, settling at 2 degrees below the season’s average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours, marking a significant dip in the capital’s winter chill.

Temperature Trends

Delhi saw an unexpected plunge in temperatures, with the minimum recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, lower than the average for this time of year.

The IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature on Tuesday will hover around 23 degrees Celsius, offering slightly milder conditions during the day. For December 11, the forecast suggests the mercury could drop further, reaching as low as 6 degrees Celsius, accompanied by moderate fog.

Sunday recorded the second-lowest daytime temperature of the season at 23.7 degrees Celsius, signaling the onset of harsher winter conditions in the coming weeks.

Air Quality Concerns

While residents brace for colder days, air quality continues to be a pressing issue. On Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in West Delhi stood at 260, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI levels between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘poor’ and can cause discomfort to sensitive groups, particularly individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions. For comparison, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good,’ while levels between 401 and 500 fall into the ‘severe’ category.

Impact on Residents

The combined effect of declining temperatures and persistent air pollution poses challenges for Delhi’s residents. Health experts recommend limiting outdoor activities during peak pollution hours and taking precautions to stay warm, particularly for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

As Delhi continues to grapple with winter’s dual challenges—rising pollution and dropping temperatures—authorities and residents alike are urged to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to minimize the impact.

Also Read: Air Quality Improves In Delhi Amid Heavy Wind, Turns From Very Poor’ To ‘Moderate’

Filed under

Delhi AQI

Advertisement

Also Read

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox