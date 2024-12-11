Delhi AQI Update: Remains To Be In ‘Poor’ Category, Temperature Dips To 8 Degree

Delhi experienced a chilly start on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius, settling at 2 degrees below the season's average.

Delhi experienced a chilly start on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius, settling at 2 degrees below the season’s average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours, marking a significant dip in the capital’s winter chill.

Temperature Trends

Delhi saw an unexpected plunge in temperatures, with the minimum recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, lower than the average for this time of year.

The IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature on Tuesday will hover around 23 degrees Celsius, offering slightly milder conditions during the day. For December 11, the forecast suggests the mercury could drop further, reaching as low as 6 degrees Celsius, accompanied by moderate fog.

Sunday recorded the second-lowest daytime temperature of the season at 23.7 degrees Celsius, signaling the onset of harsher winter conditions in the coming weeks.

Air Quality Concerns

While residents brace for colder days, air quality continues to be a pressing issue. On Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in West Delhi stood at 260, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI levels between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘poor’ and can cause discomfort to sensitive groups, particularly individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions. For comparison, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good,’ while levels between 401 and 500 fall into the ‘severe’ category.

Impact on Residents

The combined effect of declining temperatures and persistent air pollution poses challenges for Delhi’s residents. Health experts recommend limiting outdoor activities during peak pollution hours and taking precautions to stay warm, particularly for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

As Delhi continues to grapple with winter’s dual challenges—rising pollution and dropping temperatures—authorities and residents alike are urged to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to minimize the impact.

