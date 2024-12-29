Delhi Assembly Election: Manish Sisodia Launches Education Manifesto

Sisodia, known for his focus on education during his tenure as Delhi's Deputy CM, reiterated his commitment to providing quality education to all children.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, unveiled his education manifesto for the Jangpura constituency on Sunday, as part of his campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025. Sisodia, who has been moved from the Patparganj constituency to Jangpura by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming polls, presented a detailed plan focused on improving education infrastructure and opportunities for students.

A Commitment to Quality Education

Sisodia, known for his focus on education during his tenure as Delhi’s Deputy CM, reiterated his commitment to providing quality education to all children. He emphasized that access to quality education is fundamental to personal and societal progress. “Quality education for children is the key to the progress of any family. We all want our children to grow into successful, respected individuals. To achieve this, access to quality education is crucial,” Sisodia stated.

Key Proposals in the Education Manifesto

Sisodia’s manifesto for Jangpura lays out several proposals aimed at transforming the local education system. One of the key points includes the construction of two new, fully-equipped schools in Sarai Kale Khan and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Additionally, the manifesto promises the modernization of existing schools in Feroz Shah Kotla and Hari Nagar Ashram, ensuring they meet the highest standards of education and infrastructure.

The manifesto also includes provisions for ensuring adequate teaching staff, improved security measures, and maintaining cleanliness across schools. A special focus will also be given to traffic coordination around schools to ensure smooth commuting for students and parents.

Holistic Development and Teacher Training

The manifesto highlights the importance of post-school activities such as arts, sports, and self-defense training, especially for girls, to promote holistic development. The plan also outlines a vision for integrating Delhi government schools with local municipal schools and Anganwadis, creating a continuous education pipeline from early childhood to 18 years of age.

Furthermore, Sisodia’s manifesto proposes offering modern training opportunities for teachers and principals, both domestically and internationally. The DIET Daryaganj is set to be upgraded into a state-of-the-art training center to equip educators with the necessary skills to nurture future generations.

Focus on Job Opportunities

The manifesto also includes a proposal to enhance vocational education, with the ITI Hazrat Nizamuddin offering advanced courses using cutting-edge technology. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and job opportunities, preparing students for the workforce.

Shifting Constituencies and Election Strategy

In the upcoming Delhi elections, Sisodia’s move from Patparganj to Jangpura comes as part of the AAP’s strategic shift in its lineup. Popular UPSC coaching teacher and motivational speaker, Avadh Ojha, has been fielded from Patparganj in Sisodia’s place. Sisodia, who has represented Patparganj in the last three elections (2013, 2015, and 2020), will now seek to secure a mandate from Jangpura. In the 2020 elections, Sisodia won by a slim margin of 3,200 votes against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi, compared to a much wider margin in previous elections.

As Delhi gears up for the February 2025 assembly elections, Sisodia’s education manifesto aims to resonate with voters by focusing on long-term development and providing the next generation with better opportunities for success.