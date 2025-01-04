Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Early Picks Signal Strategic Moves

BJP unveils its first candidate list for Delhi elections, fielding former MPs and turncoats to challenge AAP’s dominance. Key contests include Kejriwal vs. Parvesh and Atishi vs. Bidhuri.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Early Picks Signal Strategic Moves

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set the stage for a high-stakes battle in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by releasing its first list of 29 candidates. This list includes political heavyweights and prominent turncoats, marking a clear strategy to challenge the dominance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In a dramatic move, the BJP has pitted former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, where Kejriwal seeks a fourth consecutive term. Meanwhile, former MP Ramesh Bidhuri will face Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji, promising an intense contest. Notably, former Congress leaders like Arvinder Singh Lovely and Raj Kumar Chauhan have been roped in, reflecting BJP’s outreach to seasoned politicians.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in a “double-engine government,” emphasizing the mix of experience and fresh talent in the candidate list. Among the 29 candidates, two women, eight turncoats, and four sitting MLAs were featured, highlighting BJP’s focus on diversity and strategic alliances.

However, the AAP remains unfazed. Deputy CM Atishi and Manish Sisodia dismissed the BJP’s moves, expressing confidence in retaining the Capital. The Congress, with Sandeep Dikshit and Alka Lamba in the fray, adds another layer to the electoral dynamics.

The BJP’s list aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to combat “AAPda” (disaster) during a recent campaign launch. The party aims to capitalize on civic grievances and high-profile defections to disrupt AAP’s dominance in the 70-member Assembly, where AAP currently holds 58 seats.

As the BJP rolls out its plans, Delhi braces for a fiercely contested election, with all eyes on these key battles shaping the future of the Capital.

