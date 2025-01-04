South Witnesses Second Sanatana Dharma Row: After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now Kerala CM Faces Controversy

South is witnessing another controversy over Sanatana Dharma, this time involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vijayan warned against associating social reformer Sree Narayana Guru with Sanatana Dharma. This controversy comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks in 2023, where he equated Sanatana Dharma with regressive practices, sparking nationwide debates.

Speaking at the 92nd Sivagiri Pilgrimage Conference in Varkala, Kerala on Tuesday this week, Vijayan warned against associating social reformer and prominent saint Sree Narayana Guru with Sanatana Dharma. He emphasized that Narayana Guru had rejected caste-based systems and worked towards reforming Sanatana Dharma for a new era.

“Sree Narayana Guru was never a propagator or practitioner of Sanatana Dharma. Instead, he was someone who tried to reconstruct it for the modern age,” Vijayan said.

The controversy has drawn comparisons to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks last year, where he likened Sanatana Dharma to oppressive practices and called for its eradication, triggering a major political row.

Opposition Slams Vijayan for Remarks

Kerala CM’s comments faced sharp criticism not only from BJP but also from Congress, despite their alliance in the INDIA bloc. In Kerala, communists (the left) and the Congress are traditional political rivals.

Following the remarks, Senior BJP leader V. Muraleedharan accused Vijayan for insulting the holy land of Sivagiri and its followers. He alleged that the remarks were a continuation of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s earlier statements against Sanatana Dharma. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also joined in condemning the Chief Minister’s comments, accusing him of misrepresenting Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings. BJP uses the Sanatana Dharma remark of Kerala Chief Minister as an electoral tool to gain trust among the Hindu voters in Kerala.

This marks the second major political storm in the South over Sanatana Dharma, raising questions about its portrayal of religious sentiments.

The next Kerala assembly election is expected to be held on April 2026.

