Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

South Witnesses Second Sanatana Dharma Row: After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now Kerala CM Faces Controversy

South is witnessing another controversy over Sanatana Dharma, this time involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vijayan warned against associating social reformer Sree Narayana Guru with Sanatana Dharma. This controversy comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks in 2023, where he equated Sanatana Dharma with regressive practices, sparking nationwide debates.

South Witnesses Second Sanatana Dharma Row: After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now Kerala CM Faces Controversy

A fresh controversy has erupted in South politics after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma sparked debates, drawing parallels with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial comments from 2023.

Speaking at the 92nd Sivagiri Pilgrimage Conference in Varkala, Kerala on Tuesday this week, Vijayan warned against associating social reformer and prominent saint Sree Narayana Guru with Sanatana Dharma. He emphasized that Narayana Guru had rejected caste-based systems and worked towards reforming Sanatana Dharma for a new era. 

“Sree Narayana Guru was never a propagator or practitioner of Sanatana Dharma. Instead, he was someone who tried to reconstruct it for the modern age,” Vijayan said.

The controversy has drawn comparisons to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks last year, where he likened Sanatana Dharma to oppressive practices and called for its eradication, triggering a major political row.

Opposition Slams Vijayan for Remarks

Kerala CM’s comments faced sharp criticism not only from BJP but also from Congress, despite their alliance in the INDIA bloc. In Kerala, communists (the left) and the Congress are traditional political rivals.

Following the remarks, Senior BJP leader V. Muraleedharan accused Vijayan for insulting the holy land of Sivagiri and its followers. He alleged that the remarks were a continuation of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s earlier statements against Sanatana Dharma. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also joined in condemning the Chief Minister’s comments, accusing him of misrepresenting Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings. BJP uses the Sanatana Dharma remark of Kerala Chief Minister as an electoral tool to gain trust among the Hindu voters in Kerala.

This marks the second major political storm in the South over Sanatana Dharma, raising questions about its portrayal of religious sentiments.

The next Kerala assembly election is expected to be held on April 2026. 

Also Read: SC Rules CBI Can File FIR Without State Consent

Filed under

CM Pinarayi Vijayan sanatana dharma

Advertisement

Also Read

Kohli’s Struggles Continue As Boland Sends Him Back For Eighth Time | Watch

Kohli’s Struggles Continue As Boland Sends Him Back For Eighth Time | Watch

Apple Set To Shift From Sony To Samsung For iPhone Camera Sensors: What It Means?

Apple Set To Shift From Sony To Samsung For iPhone Camera Sensors: What It Means?

Dani Olmo Unfazed Amid Barcelona’s Financial Crisis And La Liga Registration Drama

Dani Olmo Unfazed Amid Barcelona’s Financial Crisis And La Liga Registration Drama

Foetus Gender Disclosure Case: Delhi HC Declines FIR Against Doctor

Foetus Gender Disclosure Case: Delhi HC Declines FIR Against Doctor

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game...

Entertainment

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and Clooney Combined

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called My Mom From Bathroom Floor

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox