In a tragic incident, a newly constructed four-storey building in north Delhi’s Burari collapsed on Monday evening, claiming the lives of two minor girls aged 7 and 17. The collapse occurred around 6:30 PM in Kaushik Enclave. Rescue operations are underway, and 14 people have been rescued so far, but several are still feared trapped under the debris.

#WATCH | Morning visuals from Kaushik Enclave in Delhi's Burari where a four-storey recently built building in 200 square yards area collapsed, yesterday.12 people have been rescued so far. pic.twitter.com/YUkOd1DNxM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

Officials reported that at least a dozen people sustained injuries, with five victims transferred to the trauma unit due to severe injuries. The injured include both adults and children, highlighting the devastating impact of the collapse.

List of Injured Individuals

Sanjay (28)

Krishna (30)

Gyan (27)

Rajni (26)

Simran (10)

Khushi (8)

Lallu (40)

Savita (32)

Sonia (16)

Priyanka (14)

Akanksha (6)

Ajay (5)

Rescue Operations in Progress

Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are jointly conducting rescue efforts at the site. Authorities cordoned off the area to ensure safety and prevent further accidents. A police report indicated that the distress call was received at 6:58 PM.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari, who visited the site, suggested possible negligence as the cause of the collapse. “It was a four-storey building, and the construction was completed, but POP finishing work was ongoing,” Tiwari told reporters. He also stated that 20-22 people were initially trapped, with 12 already rescued.

CM Atishi Assures Assistance

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed her condolences and directed the local administration to prioritize relief and rescue efforts. In a post on X, she said, “This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people.”

This incident has raised serious concerns about construction practices and oversight in the area, with further investigations expected to determine the cause of the collapse.

