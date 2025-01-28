Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi Burari Building Collapse: Tragedy Strikes As Two Lives Lost, 14 Rescued, CM Atishi Promises Help

A newly constructed four-storey building collapsed in Burari, Delhi, killing two minor girls and injuring 12 others, with rescue operations ongoing.

Delhi Burari Building Collapse: Tragedy Strikes As Two Lives Lost, 14 Rescued, CM Atishi Promises Help


In a tragic incident, a newly constructed four-storey building in north Delhi’s Burari collapsed on Monday evening, claiming the lives of two minor girls aged 7 and 17. The collapse occurred around 6:30 PM in Kaushik Enclave. Rescue operations are underway, and 14 people have been rescued so far, but several are still feared trapped under the debris.

Officials reported that at least a dozen people sustained injuries, with five victims transferred to the trauma unit due to severe injuries. The injured include both adults and children, highlighting the devastating impact of the collapse.

List of Injured Individuals

  • Sanjay (28)
  • Krishna (30)
  • Gyan (27)
  • Rajni (26)
  • Simran (10)
  • Khushi (8)
  • Lallu (40)
  • Savita (32)
  • Sonia (16)
  • Priyanka (14)
  • Akanksha (6)
  • Ajay (5)

Rescue Operations in Progress

Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are jointly conducting rescue efforts at the site. Authorities cordoned off the area to ensure safety and prevent further accidents. A police report indicated that the distress call was received at 6:58 PM.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari, who visited the site, suggested possible negligence as the cause of the collapse. “It was a four-storey building, and the construction was completed, but POP finishing work was ongoing,” Tiwari told reporters. He also stated that 20-22 people were initially trapped, with 12 already rescued.

CM Atishi Assures Assistance

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed her condolences and directed the local administration to prioritize relief and rescue efforts. In a post on X, she said, “This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people.”

This incident has raised serious concerns about construction practices and oversight in the area, with further investigations expected to determine the cause of the collapse.

ALSO READ: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Granted Parole, Released Today

Filed under

Burari building tragedy CM Atishi Delhi NDRF rescue

