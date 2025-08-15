LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates 79th Independence Day, Hoists Tricolour

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hoisted the Tricolour on the 79th Independence Day, joining nationwide celebrations. EAM S Jaishankar and MP CM Mohan Yadav also hoisted flags, echoing PM Modi’s call for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and unity as India moves towards Amrit Kaal 2047.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 15, 2025 13:41:01 IST

Delhi’s heart filled with patriotic spirit on Friday as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the Tricolour to commemorate India’s 79th Independence Day. The function, witnessed by officials, citizens, and students, provided a taste of things to come for the rest of the nation with messages of unity, pride, and progress ringing out all day long.

In another Delhi highlight, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hoisted the national flag at his residence, along with millions of others in India, in celebrating the country’s independence. Following the ceremony, he went on social media, saying, “Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence, on the occasion of Independence Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

EAM also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech as a “strong speech” centered on Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance). 

The festivities extended far and wide from Delhi. In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flew the national flag at his official residence and sent wishes to the people of the state as well as the country. “This event is beyond all the festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, and Eid. With Prime Minister Modi at the helm, India keeps moving ahead and can emerge as a front-runner nation by the Amrit Kaal of 2047,” he stated.

PM Modi praised Mahakumbh

Connecting the essence of oneness at the Maha Kumbh to his vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister asked the citizens to go for Made in India goods. “Let’s embrace this collective responsibility to make the change and remake the world,” he added.

He also came with an important announcement regarding India’s technology aspirations, announcing that the nation’s first indigenously developed semiconductor chips would be available in the market by the end of this year.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hoisted the national tricolour after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Army, Navy, and Air Force Chiefs gave ceremonial salutes. The event also featured an inter-service guard of honour of 128 personnel led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar.

Tags: delhi cmIndependence Day 2025Rekha Gupta

