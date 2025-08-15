LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, on August 15, 2025. Haryana’s Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma shared his heartfelt wishes to the nation.

Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 15, 2025 11:33:00 IST

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, on August 15, 2025. The day marks the historic Independence after India attained freedom and walked freely from the 200-year-long British rule in 1947. To kick off the celebration,  Haryana’s Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma shared his heartfelt wishes to the nation.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “आप सभी को 79वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। 
आज इस शुभ अवसर पर माँ भारती की स्वतंत्रता हेतु अपना सर्वस्व न्यौछावर करने वाले महान क्रांतिकारियों, स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों और अमर शहीदों को कोटि-कोटि नमन।)

With the emotional wishes on this auspicious occasion, Kartikeya Sharma said, he offers countless salutes to the great revolutionaries, freedom fighters, and immortal martyrs who sacrificed their everything for the freedom of Mother India 

Recently, Kartikeya Sharma introduced a private member’s resolution in the Upper House and called for the establishment of a Council for the establishment of a Council for Future Affairs (CFA).

Tags: 2025August 15Azadi Ka Amrit MahotsavBharat Matacelebrationfreedom fightershonoring heroesIndependence DayindiaIndian flagIndian independenceJai HindMP Kartikeya Sharmanational holidaynational pridepatrioticpatriotismRajya SabhatributetricolorunityVande Mataram

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters
Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters
Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters
Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?