Independence Day 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, on August 15, 2025. The day marks the historic Independence after India attained freedom and walked freely from the 200-year-long British rule in 1947. To kick off the celebration, Haryana’s Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma shared his heartfelt wishes to the nation.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “आप सभी को 79वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।

आज इस शुभ अवसर पर माँ भारती की स्वतंत्रता हेतु अपना सर्वस्व न्यौछावर करने वाले महान क्रांतिकारियों, स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों और अमर शहीदों को कोटि-कोटि नमन।)

With the emotional wishes on this auspicious occasion, Kartikeya Sharma said, he offers countless salutes to the great revolutionaries, freedom fighters, and immortal martyrs who sacrificed their everything for the freedom of Mother India

