Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Court Convicts Gangster Salman Tyagi, 4 Others For Rioting And Attempting To Murder

Delhi court has convicted gangster Salman Tyagi and four of his associates in a 12-year-old case involving rioting and attempted murder.

Delhi Court Convicts Gangster Salman Tyagi, 4 Others For Rioting And Attempting To Murder

A Delhi court has convicted gangster Salman Tyagi and four of his associates in a 12-year-old case involving rioting and attempted murder.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shivali Sharma of Tis Hazari Court found the accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. However, one of the accused, Mohd. Saddam alias Gauri, was acquitted of all charges.

The convicted individuals include Salman Tyagi, Sahil alias Chhota Roshan, S. Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi, and Manish alias Deepak. Tyagi was also convicted under Section 25 of the Arms Act for illegal possession of a firearm.

Case Background

The incident occurred on the night of September 24-25, 2012, near Shamshan Ghat Road in Hari Nagar, Delhi. According to the prosecution, Tyagi and his accomplices arrived at the scene armed with firearms, swords, and iron rods. The group attacked the victim, Salim, who was beaten with an iron rod, sword, and physical blows.

When Salim’s nephew, Javed, along with his uncle Mujaffar and employees, tried to intervene, they were threatened by the accused. Mansoor Tyagi allegedly fired a pistol at them, though they managed to escape unharmed. During the chaos, Salman Tyagi reportedly took the pistol from Mansoor and fired at Salim. Fortunately, Salim avoided further injury as he had already fallen unconscious from the initial assault.

The commotion attracted neighbors, prompting the accused to flee in their car.

Investigation and Recovery

Based on Javed’s complaint, an FIR was lodged at Hari Nagar Police Station. The investigation led to the recovery of several weapons:

– A pistol with two live cartridges from Salman Tyagi (October 8, 2012)
– A loaded country-made pistol from Mani Nasa (October 4, 2012)
– A sword from Mohd. Saddam alias Gauri (October 20, 2012)

The Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against eight individuals under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), and 429 (mischief causing damage) along with Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

Trial and Convictions

During the trial, two accused—Mani Nasa and Ibrahim Tyagi—passed away, and proceedings against them were abated in 2019 and 2022, respectively. The court convicted the remaining accused based on evidence presented, except for Saddam Gauri, who was acquitted.

This verdict concludes a lengthy trial, holding the perpetrators accountable for their violent actions.

Read More: Can Modi Govt’s Annapurna Stars Rival Michelin’s Reputation?

Filed under

Gangster Salman Tyagi

Advertisement

Also Read

Plane Crash In Kazakhstan Was Hit By Russian Surface-To-Air Missile: Azerbaijani Government Sources

Plane Crash In Kazakhstan Was Hit By Russian Surface-To-Air Missile: Azerbaijani Government Sources

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS Emergency Department

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS Emergency Department

Mahakumbh 2025: Land Allocation Nears Completion As Preparations Gain Momentum

Mahakumbh 2025: Land Allocation Nears Completion As Preparations Gain Momentum

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India’s Defence Exports Reach Record Rs 21,083 Cr in FY24, Growing 32.5%

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India’s Defence Exports Reach Record Rs 21,083 Cr in FY24, Growing...

Who Is Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Is Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Entertainment

Who Is Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Is Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox