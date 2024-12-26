Delhi Court Convicts Gangster Salman Tyagi, 4 Others For Rioting And Attempting To Murder

Delhi court has convicted gangster Salman Tyagi and four of his associates in a 12-year-old case involving rioting and attempted murder.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shivali Sharma of Tis Hazari Court found the accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. However, one of the accused, Mohd. Saddam alias Gauri, was acquitted of all charges.

The convicted individuals include Salman Tyagi, Sahil alias Chhota Roshan, S. Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi, and Manish alias Deepak. Tyagi was also convicted under Section 25 of the Arms Act for illegal possession of a firearm.

Case Background

The incident occurred on the night of September 24-25, 2012, near Shamshan Ghat Road in Hari Nagar, Delhi. According to the prosecution, Tyagi and his accomplices arrived at the scene armed with firearms, swords, and iron rods. The group attacked the victim, Salim, who was beaten with an iron rod, sword, and physical blows.

When Salim’s nephew, Javed, along with his uncle Mujaffar and employees, tried to intervene, they were threatened by the accused. Mansoor Tyagi allegedly fired a pistol at them, though they managed to escape unharmed. During the chaos, Salman Tyagi reportedly took the pistol from Mansoor and fired at Salim. Fortunately, Salim avoided further injury as he had already fallen unconscious from the initial assault.

The commotion attracted neighbors, prompting the accused to flee in their car.

Investigation and Recovery

Based on Javed’s complaint, an FIR was lodged at Hari Nagar Police Station. The investigation led to the recovery of several weapons:

– A pistol with two live cartridges from Salman Tyagi (October 8, 2012)

– A loaded country-made pistol from Mani Nasa (October 4, 2012)

– A sword from Mohd. Saddam alias Gauri (October 20, 2012)

The Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against eight individuals under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), and 429 (mischief causing damage) along with Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

Trial and Convictions

During the trial, two accused—Mani Nasa and Ibrahim Tyagi—passed away, and proceedings against them were abated in 2019 and 2022, respectively. The court convicted the remaining accused based on evidence presented, except for Saddam Gauri, who was acquitted.

This verdict concludes a lengthy trial, holding the perpetrators accountable for their violent actions.

