While restaurants worldwide strive for the coveted Michelin star, The Narendra Modi Government In India has introduced its own prestigious distinction—the Annapurna Star, celebrating authentic Indian cuisine globally. This homegrown accolade honors culinary excellence, setting a new standard for cultural diplomacy.

The Annapurna Award, named after the Hindu goddess of food, is issued by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to restaurants around the world that celebrate and promote India’s culinary heritage. This initiative aims to elevate Indian food beyond stereotypes of “smelly curries” and “overly spicy dishes” by highlighting restaurants that authentically represent India’s rich gastronomic traditions.

In 2023, six restaurants received the coveted Annapurna Certificate. The winners exemplify the diversity and global appeal of Indian cuisine. These include the Amber India Restaurant in the US, Mumtaz Mahal Restaurant in Muscat, Oman, and Balaji Dosai in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Each establishment has earned praise not only for serving the Indian diaspora but also for engaging local communities with authentic, high-quality Indian food.

The selection process for the Annapurna Certificate is rigorous. Restaurants must have been in operation for at least five years, serving a minimum of 5,000 customers per month. Nominations come from Indian embassies and high commissions worldwide, ensuring that only the most deserving restaurants are recognized. A jury committee then evaluates the nominations, ensuring the authenticity and cultural significance of the cuisine.

This new initiative is part of the Modi government’s broader strategy to use cultural diplomacy as a tool for strengthening India’s global presence. With the increasing influence of the Indian diaspora, especially in countries like the United States and the UK, food has become a key element of India’s diplomatic outreach. As Chef Garima Arora—India’s first woman to win a Michelin star—has pointed out, Indian food’s global popularity is not just about taste, but also about understanding its history and regional complexities.

“The Annapurna Certificate is a flagship initiative I’m extremely happy about,” said Nandini Singhla, Director General of the ICCR, underscoring the importance of recognizing global ambassadors of Indian cuisine.

While Michelin stars are globally recognized for fine dining excellence, the Annapurna Award seeks to position Indian restaurants abroad as cultural emissaries, pushing the boundaries of Indian food and helping it stand out on the global culinary stage. Could this innovative push challenge Michelin’s dominance? Only time will tell, but it certainly marks a new chapter in India’s culinary diplomacy.

