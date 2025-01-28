Delhi Court Rejects Defamation Filed By BJP Against Atishi

The Delhi court has rejected a defamation lawsuit filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Chief Minister Atishi.

A Delhi court has dismissed a defamation case filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Chief Minister Atishi. The case was based on Atishi’s statement from April last year, where she alleged that the BJP had given her an ultimatum to either join their party or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

The remark came just a month ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

While hearing the case, the judge noted the argument presented by Atishi’s counsel that the statement targeted the BJP as a party and not Kapoor personally, thereby causing no defamation to him.

As a result, the court set aside the summoning order issued earlier by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.