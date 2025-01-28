Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Court Rejects Defamation Filed By BJP Against Atishi

The Delhi court has rejected a defamation lawsuit filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Chief Minister Atishi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Court Rejects Defamation Filed By BJP Against Atishi


A Delhi court has dismissed a defamation case filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Chief Minister Atishi. The case was based on Atishi’s statement from April last year, where she alleged that the BJP had given her an ultimatum to either join their party or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The remark came just a month ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

While hearing the case, the judge noted the argument presented by Atishi’s counsel that the statement targeted the BJP as a party and not Kapoor personally, thereby causing no defamation to him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As a result, the court set aside the summoning order issued earlier by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Filed under

atishi delhi court

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Budget Session 2025: President Murmu To Address Parliament On January 31

Budget Session 2025: President Murmu To Address Parliament On January 31

SC Grants Custody Parole To Tahir Hussain For Election Campaign

SC Grants Custody Parole To Tahir Hussain For Election Campaign

Indian Origin Ruby Dhalla Promises to Deport Illegal Immigrants if Elected Prime Minister of Canada

Indian Origin Ruby Dhalla Promises to Deport Illegal Immigrants if Elected Prime Minister of Canada

NewsX Budget Survey: How Does India Feel About The Economy? | NewsX Exclusive

NewsX Budget Survey: How Does India Feel About The Economy? | NewsX Exclusive

India Protests Sri Lankan Navy’s Firing On Fishermen, Calls For Stronger Diplomatic Action

India Protests Sri Lankan Navy’s Firing On Fishermen, Calls For Stronger Diplomatic Action

Entertainment

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued Only For Sex Appeal

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Sam Pitroda’s Remarks On Illegal Migrants Spark Political Uproar Ahead of Elections

Sam Pitroda’s Remarks On Illegal Migrants Spark Political Uproar Ahead of Elections

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox