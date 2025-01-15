Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Files Nomination From New Delhi Assembly Seat

Arvind Kejriwal has held the New Delhi seat since 2013 and is up against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit for 2025 battle.

Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Files Nomination From New Delhi Assembly Seat

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has officially filed his nomination papers from the New Delhi Assembly constituency for the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

AAP remains confident about securing a third consecutive term. Kejriwal has held the New Delhi Assembly seat since 2013 and is determined to defend his position against BJP’s Parvesh Verma, son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma, and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit, son of former CM Sheila Dixit.

Kejriwal’s nomination comes at a time when the AAP is facing increased scrutiny over corruption allegations. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently initiated prosecution against Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. It is alleged that the 2021-22 excise policy, which was later withdrawn, contained provisions that facilitated kickbacks from liquor lobbyists. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate on suspicion of being involved in the Delhi liquor policy case. Later Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister, suggested the Kalkaji MLA, Atishi, for the chief minister position.

As voting day approaches, both AAP and BJP have escalated their attacks on each other. Kejriwal recently accused Congress and BJP of engaging in a jugalbandi” (collusion) to weaken AAP’s prospects. BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya, have responded, urging Kejriwal to focus on retaining his seat instead of making national-level claims.

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, aims to break AAP’s dominance in the capital. Meanwhile, the Congress is struggling to regain relevance after being wiped out in the last two assembly elections, failing to secure even 1 seat.

The ruling AAP has already announced candidates for all 70 assembly seats, while the BJP has declared nominees for 59. The Congress, which was once a dominant force in Delhi politics under Sheila Dikshit, is hoping to rebuild its voter base.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17, with scrutiny scheduled for January 18. Candidates have until January 20 to withdraw their nominations. Voting will take place on February 5, and the results will be declared on February 8.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections: EC Approves AAP Candidate Awadh Ojha’s Voter ID Transfer To Delhi, Confirms Kejriwal

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Delhi Elections 2025

