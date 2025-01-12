Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Attacks Kejriwal For Insulting Purvanchalis, Says ‘Fake Voters’ Remark Will Backfire

BJP attacks Arvind Kejriwal for calling Purvanchalis "fake voters," intensifying the political battle ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP accuses Kejriwal of insulting eastern UP and Bihar migrants, a key voter base. (Read more below)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Purvanchali voters from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, just ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections. On Sunday, the BJP launched a scathing critique of Kejriwal, calling him “Jaani Dushman” (bitter enemy) of the Purvanchalis, and asserting that they would teach AAP a lesson at the ballot box.

This attack follows Kejriwal’s controversial remark about Purvanchalis, labeling them “fake voters.” The BJP swiftly seized on the comment, emphasizing that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who have lived and worked in Delhi for decades, were now being labeled as fake voters by the AAP leadership. The BJP even mocked Kejriwal for his close ties with Rohingyas and infiltrators, contrasting them with Purvanchali voters, further fueling the row.

दिल्ली में रह रहे यूपी-बिहार के लोग अरविंद केजरीवाल के लिए फर्जी, लेकिन रोहिंग्या और बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिये इनके रिश्तेदार? पूर्वांचल के लोगों को फर्जी वोटर बताने वाले केजरीवाल, अब यही पूर्वांचली समाज 5 फ़रवरी को AAP को अच्छे से सबक़ सिखाएगी ! pic.twitter.com/OGyCXZ7r6Z — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 12, 2025

Purvanchalis, a significant voter demographic in Delhi, have long been a crucial part of the city’s electoral landscape. Comprised of migrants from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, they make up about 42 percent of Delhi’s 1.55 crore voters, and their influence spans across nearly half of the city’s 70 Assembly constituencies. Seats such as Burari, Laxmi Nagar, and Dwarka, which have high concentrations of Purvanchali voters, are now seen as battlegrounds in the upcoming elections.

In a social media post on platform X, the Delhi BJP accused Kejriwal of expelling Purvanchalis during the COVID-19 pandemic by making loudspeaker announcements. The BJP pointed out that during this time, people from other states working in Delhi were forced to leave the city, further aggravating the situation. The post also criticized the AAP for failing to deliver on its promise to clean the Yamuna river, a key issue for Purvanchalis who observe the Chhath festival, which involves rituals at the river.

Kejriwal’s comments have sparked a political storm. After calling Purvanchalis “fake voters,” he quickly attempted to backtrack, blaming the BJP for not delivering any development for this group. His remarks about cleaning the Yamuna have also come under scrutiny, with the river remaining largely polluted, despite Kejriwal’s previous promises.

With Delhi’s Assembly elections scheduled for February 5 and results expected by February 8, the BJP is banking on the Purvanchali vote to regain ground. The Purvanchali community, a key constituency, could play a pivotal role in determining the outcome in many of Delhi’s crucial seats, including Burari, Laxmi Nagar, and Dwarka.

As the electoral battle heats up, all eyes will be on whether Kejriwal’s remarks on Purvanchalis will backfire and sway voters in favor of the BJP or whether his party can retain its support among this crucial demographic. The outcome of these elections could reshape the political landscape of the national capital.

