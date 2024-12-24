Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

The Delhi High Court declined to intervene in an order directing the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the results of CLAT-2025 due to errors in the answer key.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to intervene in an order directing the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) to revise the results of CLAT-2025 due to errors in the answer key.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, while hearing an appeal by the consortium against a decision by a single judge, found no grounds to issue an interim order.

The bench stated it found no error in the single judge’s assessment of the 2 questions in dispute, allowing the consortium to proceed with the results as per the earlier decision.

“Single judge examined 2 questions carefully… Prima facie we concur with the said view,” the court stated. “You can proceed with the result. There is no interim order,” it added. The matter was scheduled for further hearing on January 7, 2025.

On December 20, the single judge had ruled in favor of a CLAT aspirant, stating that the answers to two questions in the entrance test were incorrect. The petition challenged the answer key published by the consortium on December 7, seeking the declaration of the correct answers to specific questions.

The single judge concluded that the errors were “demonstrably clear” and that ignoring them would be unjust.

Read More: LPG Tanker Blast On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Kills 14, Injures 23: Driver’s Escape Raises Questions