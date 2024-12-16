Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Raghav Chadha’s Bungalow Plea

Delhi High Court recused itself from hearing the plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Raghav Chadha’s Bungalow Plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday recused itself from hearing the plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

The plea challenged a trial court’s order that dismissed his petition against the cancellation of his bungalow by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha House Committee. Justice Rekha Palli, while stepping aside, directed that the matter be listed before an appropriate bench on December 18.

In his petition, Chadha argued that he was being “selectively targeted” due to his outspoken stance in Parliament, accusing the Rajya Sabha Secretariat of engaging in vendetta politics.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Raghav Chadha in the Delhi High Court.

Case Background

The trial court issued its order on November 26, ruling that there was no legal basis for Chadha to retain the bungalow. The court found no evidence of malice or bias in the decision to revoke the accommodation.

The order also lifted the injunction that had previously allowed Chadha to stay in the bungalow. The court stated that the concerned department could seek compensation or damages from Chadha, as he was occupying the bungalow while also owning another flat.

Additional Sessions Judge Sumit Dass, in his ruling, dismissed Chadha’s claims, stating that there was no prima facie case for him to retain the bungalow. The judge emphasized that as a licensee, Chadha had no legal right to continue occupying the Type-VII accommodation or seek an injunction.

Furthermore, the judge noted that the balance of convenience and irreparable loss was not in Chadha’s favor. He highlighted that Chadha had been allotted the accommodation according to the established guidelines and was not unfairly treated.

