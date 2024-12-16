Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
SC Seeks Karnataka Govt. Response On ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogans In Mosque

Supreme Court directed the Karnataka government to respond to a case concerning the shouting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inside a mosque.

SC Seeks Karnataka Govt. Response On ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogans In Mosque

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Karnataka government to respond to a case concerning the shouting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inside a mosque.

A bench comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sandeep Mehta raised questions about whether any evidence, such as CCTV footage, was reviewed before identifying the accused.

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamath, representing the complainants, informed the court that the complaint and FIR in the case had been dismissed. He urged the court to revisit the matter, asserting that the act was intended to incite hatred within a religious site.

The Supreme Court has not issued any formal notice yet but instructed the Karnataka government to address the petitioner’s concerns. The case has been scheduled for further hearing in 2 weeks.

Case Details

The case involves two residents of Dakshin Kannada district, Keerthan Kumar and Sachin Kumar, who are accused of entering the Badnya Jumma Masjid last year and shouting the slogan.

On September 13, the Karnataka High Court ruled that raising the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan inside a mosque did not amount to the offence of ‘outraging religious feelings.’ This ruling was appealed, and the Supreme Court is now set to review the decision.

