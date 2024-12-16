Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Rouse Avenue Court Issues Criminal Defamation Notice To BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued a criminal defamation notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in connection with a case filed by former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday issued a criminal defamation notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in connection with a case filed by former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The court allowed Swaraj to appear either in person or through her legal representative.

The court also scheduled the recording of statements from Jain and his two witnesses on December 20.

The Case

Satyendar Jain, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has accused Bansuri Swaraj of making defamatory remarks about him during a television interview on October 5, 2023. Jain claims that the interview, which was watched by millions, severely harmed his reputation and was aimed at tarnishing his public image.

In his complaint, Jain alleges that Swaraj falsely accused him of possessing Rs. 3 crore in cash, 1.8 kilograms of gold, and 133 gold coins. He argued that these allegations were baseless and politically motivated.

Jain, who had been arrested in a money laundering case on May 30, 2022, and spent a significant amount of time in jail, was granted bail after his arrest. The case, filed by the CBI in 2017, accuses him of financial wrongdoing.

Read More: The Constitution Debate: Licence Quota Raj Of Congress Rule Ruined Economy, Says Sitharaman

