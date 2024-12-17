Delhi HC Seeks Centre’s Reply On National Sports Club’s Plea For Compensation

Delhi High Court asked the Centre to respond to a petition filed by the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), which is seeking compensation for part of its premises acquired for an "integrated transit corridor" project.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma directed the relevant authorities to calculate the compensation owed to the club, including any applicable interest. “Issue notice. Let the respondent file an affidavit computing the compensation payable along with the interest amount,” the bench stated. The court scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 7, 2025.

The NSCI, in its petition filed through advocate Hasan Murtaza, urged the Ministry of Urban Development to determine compensation for the acquisition of 8,261.81 square metres of its premises, located along Mathura Road and Purana Qila Road, as part of the transit corridor project.

According to the petition, the club had approached the land and development officer in 2019, requesting prompt action to determine compensation under the perpetual lease deed and the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013. However, it claims that no steps have been taken by the authorities so far.

The plea highlights that the NSCI was granted a perpetual lease for 8.6 acres of land situated at the southern intersection of Purana Qila Road and Delhi-Mathura Road. This lease was issued by the President of India, effective June 13, 1951, formalized through a deed dated June 27, 1956.

To strengthen its claim, the petition cited a Supreme Court ruling that affirms compensation is payable for leasehold rights or interests when land held under a perpetual lease is acquired for public projects.

The court will now await the Centre’s response on the compensation calculations.

