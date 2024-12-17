Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi HC Seeks Centre’s Reply On National Sports Club’s Plea For Compensation

Delhi High Court asked the Centre to respond to a petition filed by the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), which is seeking compensation for part of its premises acquired for an "integrated transit corridor" project.

Delhi HC Seeks Centre’s Reply On National Sports Club’s Plea For Compensation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to respond to a petition filed by the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), which is seeking compensation for part of its premises acquired for an “integrated transit corridor” project.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma directed the relevant authorities to calculate the compensation owed to the club, including any applicable interest. “Issue notice. Let the respondent file an affidavit computing the compensation payable along with the interest amount,” the bench stated. The court scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 7, 2025.

The NSCI, in its petition filed through advocate Hasan Murtaza, urged the Ministry of Urban Development to determine compensation for the acquisition of 8,261.81 square metres of its premises, located along Mathura Road and Purana Qila Road, as part of the transit corridor project.

According to the petition, the club had approached the land and development officer in 2019, requesting prompt action to determine compensation under the perpetual lease deed and the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013. However, it claims that no steps have been taken by the authorities so far.

The plea highlights that the NSCI was granted a perpetual lease for 8.6 acres of land situated at the southern intersection of Purana Qila Road and Delhi-Mathura Road. This lease was issued by the President of India, effective June 13, 1951, formalized through a deed dated June 27, 1956.

To strengthen its claim, the petition cited a Supreme Court ruling that affirms compensation is payable for leasehold rights or interests when land held under a perpetual lease is acquired for public projects.

The court will now await the Centre’s response on the compensation calculations.

Read More: JNU Warns Students Against Screening Of BBC Documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’

Filed under

Delhi High Court Ministry of Urban Development National Sports Club of India

Advertisement

Also Read

What Is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning? Tragic Loss Of 12 Indian Workers In Georgia Linked To Deadly Gas

What Is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning? Tragic Loss Of 12 Indian Workers In Georgia Linked To...

Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: ₹55 Crore Geo Tube Plant Set to Ensure No Untreated Water Flows into Ganga

Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: ₹55 Crore Geo Tube Plant Set to Ensure No Untreated Water Flows...

Taxi And Ambulance Driver May Have Lower Risk Of Alzheimer’s Reveals Study, Here’s WHY

Taxi And Ambulance Driver May Have Lower Risk Of Alzheimer’s Reveals Study, Here’s WHY

India Eyes Regulation Of DeFi Amid Growing Risks To Financial System

India Eyes Regulation Of DeFi Amid Growing Risks To Financial System

McGregor To Face Logan Paul In High-Profile Boxing Exhibition In India: What’s The Ambani Connection?

McGregor To Face Logan Paul In High-Profile Boxing Exhibition In India: What’s The Ambani Connection?

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar On His Show, Here’s What Happened

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox