Delhi HC to hear Priya Sachdev's plea for confidentiality in Sanjay Kapur inheritance case today

Delhi HC to hear Priya Sachdev's plea for confidentiality in Sanjay Kapur inheritance case today

Delhi HC to hear Priya Sachdev's plea for confidentiality in Sanjay Kapur inheritance case today

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 09:08:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will hear an application filed by Priya Sachdev Kapur, widow of the late businessman Sanjay Kapur, on Thursday, seeking details of his personal assets to be disclosed only under strict confidentiality.

The matter is listed before Justice Jyoti Singh.

In her plea, Priya Sachdev has requested permission to submit a list of Kapur’s movable and immovable assets in a sealed envelope, citing cybersecurity risks and the potential misuse of sensitive financial information. She has further sought that all parties, including Kapur’s children from his first marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor and his mother, Rani Kapur, be required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) before accessing the documents.

Alternatively, she has suggested creating a Confidentiality Club that restricts access to designated advocates and representatives.

The application stems from the court’s September 10 order, which directed Priya to file a comprehensive statement of Sanjay Kapur’s assets and liabilities as of June 12.

At that hearing, Justice Jyoti Singh also issued a summons in the case, set timelines for pleadings, and ordered that the purported Will of Sanjay Kapur currently in Priya’s custody be submitted in a sealed cover.

The suit has been filed by Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, through their mother Karisma Kapoor, seeking partition of the multi-crore estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against Priya and other family members.

The next substantive hearing is scheduled for October 9, when the court will consider the plaintiffs’ plea to restrain the defendants from selling, alienating, or encumbering estate properties.

During earlier hearings, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, questioned the authenticity of the Will, alleging it was forged and produced under “suspicious circumstances,” including its sudden disclosure at the Taj Hotel and the executor learning of it just a day earlier.

He argued that the unregistered will had never been disclosed to the family despite repeated assurances from Sanjay Kapur regarding his children’s financial security.

On the other side, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Sachdev, contended that the children are already beneficiaries of family trusts and had recently received Rs 1,900 crore, further stating, “It’s not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen.”

Sanjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also raised objections through Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, alleging that her rights under the family trust were undermined after Priya’s marriage.

Expressing concern for her grandchildren, she told the court, “There’s something unholy going on. I am 80 years old and concerned for my grandchildren. Despite repeated mails, I never received a copy of the will.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

delhi high courtpriya sachdevsanjay-kapurwill

Delhi HC to hear Priya Sachdev's plea for confidentiality in Sanjay Kapur inheritance case today

